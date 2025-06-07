Braves' controversial Raisel Iglesias decision backfired in record time

After another brutal outing on Thursday, the Atlanta Braves made the decision to change Raisel Iglesias' role. Instead of being the clear-cut closer, the Braves left the door open to use someone else in the ninth inning of a close game. They called on Pierce Johnson to protect a 2-1 lead in the ninth inning, and, well, that backfired. Matt Chapman clobbered a walk-off two-run shot, handing Atlanta its sixth straight defeat, several of which have come in excruciatingly painful fashion.

It felt as if this game could've been one that began a major turnaround. Brian Snitker got himself ejected from a game for the first time all season, and the Braves immediately responded by hitting a game-tying home run. They took a 2-1 lead in the sixth, and got the best start of Bryce Elder's career. All they needed was one inning to lock down a much-needed win, but instead, their first test without Iglesias in the closer's role failed spectacularly.

Unfortunately, there isn't much the Braves could've done differently.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Demoting Raisel Iglesias couldn't have aged much worse for the Braves

This story will be updated momentarily.