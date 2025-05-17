Braves could land unexpected reunion if tortured AL fanbase gets its way

The Atlanta Braves have scratched and clawed their way back above .500 in the NL East, but there's still something missing from this team. In fact, one can't help but think of what Atlanta lost in the offseason, particularly on the mound.

No team has been more disappointing, however, than the 15-28 Baltimore Orioles, who fired manager Brandon Hyde on Saturday in a desperate attempt to patch up a sinking ship. In reality, Hyde's departure won't do much to save this team, but it could be the first of many dominoes to fall in Baltimore over the next few months.

If the O's decide to blow it up — or at least kick the can down the road until next season — one logical target should pop up on Atlanta's radar: Charlie Morton.

Braves can circle back to Charlie Morton if Orioles collapse continues

Morton, 41, inked a one-year deal worth $15 million in Baltimore last winter. He was essentially brought in to replace the outgoing Corbin Burnes, a transaction that has not gone to plan for the O's. Through 11 appearances (six starts) this season, Morton has an 8.25 ERA and 1.88 WHIP. He has been an unmitigated disaster.

One wonders how much of this is simply because of age. He's 41! It happens to everyone eventually! And, how much of it is situational? Morton has never been a shutdown ace, but he was a perfectly adequate mid-rotation cog for the Braves last season. And for several years prior. Sometimes the grass isn't always greener.

And, for what it's worth, Baltimore fans would welcome this reunion as much (if not more than) Braves fans.

Morton is 0-7. It has been... rough, to say the least. If Baltimore does cut its losses and move on, that does not mean Atlanta can't at least check in. Maybe give him a minor-league deal with a chance to work his way to the big-league squad. It's unclear how much longer Morton wants to stick around — he was very close to retiring last offseason — but if he lands elsewhere in 2025, Atlanta feels like the safest bet. There is a lot of built-in trust and comfort there.

Atlanta still needs bodies in the rotation after losing both Morton and Max Fried to free agency. Morton might not be able to unseat Bryce Elder or AJ Smith-Shawver right now, but he can at least give Atlanta another long relief option with the potential to step up when injuries invariably strike. The Braves also have a much clearer path to contention than Baltimore, which Morton ought to appreciate at this stage of his career.

The Braves' rotation teeters in a state of constant of uncertainty. Spencer Strider has made one start this season. Chris Sale has never been the picture of health and durability. Nor has Reynaldo López. Atlanta has a few interesting young arms coming through the pipeline — some of them are even starting to click in the big leagues — but Morton profiles as a nice security blanket, if not the weekly starter of yesteryear.

This feels like a logical outcome for all parties involved. Let's make it happen.