Atlanta Braves fans are done pretending the Freddie Freeman decision was a good one. Yes, Freeman wanted a lot of money, but it's also clear he preferred to stay a Brave. Whether Alex Anthopoulos or Freeman's former agent Casey Close is to blame is up for debate, but what isn't is that the Dodgers star still has plenty of fans in the ATL. If Braves fans had their way, he never would've left.

Sure, it's a tired narrative, but one Braves fans cannot avoid. It's always going to be a little weird watching Freeman produce with the Dodgers and win World Series' in the process. Freeman hit a Kirk Gibson-like home run in the World Series just last season. Yet, he's a Braves legend for a reason. His Hall-of-Fame cap debate – assuming he makes it to Cooperstown – will be a real dilemma.

In Saturday's Dodgers win in Atlanta, Freeman received far too many cheers for a three-run homer that helped extend their lead.

A couple guys behind the plate wearing Braves jerseys were high fiving after Freddie Freeman hit his three-run homer. He'll always be loved here. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) May 4, 2025

Braves fans cannot escape their love for Freddie Freeman

Freeman struggled to adapt to life with the Dodgers at first, but has since played a major role in a World Series title, and even helped convince other free agents (and former Braves like Jason Heyward at that) to jump on the bandwagon in Los Angeles. Freeman took care of the problem, firing his agent Close, and then focused on the task at hand.

The Braves traded for Matt Olson once talks with Freeman broke down. Shortly after, Olson signed an eight-year extension in Atlanta. Olson is a capable player, don't get me wrong. When he's right, he is one of the better first basemen in the National League and an All-Star talent. The problem is, right now Olson isn't right, and the Braves are facing Freeman. Timing is the worst.

Great GM we have pic.twitter.com/5CZo0QimTE — Christian (@MadManSquonk) May 4, 2025

Olson will redeem himself at some point this season, especially if the Braves remain in the postseason race. A rough start to the season had pundits questioning whether Atlanta should have been more aggressive this winter.

That wasn't a problem for Freeman's Dodgers, which added plenty of talent in Roki Sasaki, Tanner Scott, Blake Snell and then some. Los Angeles has an embarrassment of riches, with Freeman as one of their key chess pieces.

That's a tough pill for the Braves to swallow.