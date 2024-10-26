Epic Dodgers radio call of Freddie Freeman’s World Series walk off channels Kirk Gibson
By Mark Powell
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman was far from a guarantee to even make the World Series roster. Freeman had struggled with an ankle injury all postseason long, and even sat on the bench as his team clinched the pennant in Game 6 of the NLCS.
Despite the speculation, Freeman claimed earlier this week that there was no way he was going to miss this moment. Heck, it is the World Series after all – and not just any fall classic, as Freeman himself would prove in extra innings of Game 1.
“Right now, I’m not thinking about game-time decisions,” Freeman said at the time. “I think with this time off, it’s going to be a 100% go for me in Game 1 and we’ll adjust off of that after Game 1. But I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1.”
Freddie Freeman's game-winning grand slam had an epic Dodgers radio call
Freeman backed up his words, hitting a walk-off grand slam after Yankees manager Aaron Boone intentionally walked Mookie Betts to pitch to the future Hall of Famer with the bases loaded. While that's not a decision I would've made – especially with Nestor Cortes on the mound for the first time in over a month – Boone liked his chance. Freeman sure as hell liked his, as well.
It's been 36 years since Kirk Gibson's legendary World Series home run. Gibson was also injured prior to his historic blast, which occurred during Game 1 of the 1988 fall classic.
As previously mentioned, Freeman has Boone to thank for providing him an opportunity to make history. Just moments after Alex Verdugo made an incredible grap to record the Yankees second out on Shohei Ohtani, Boone took the wind out of their sails by walking Betts to get to Freddie.