Freddie Freeman defiant in face of speculation over World Series roster
By Mark Powell
There's no doubt about it – Freddie Freeman has struggled these past few weeks. Freeman has dealt with a right ankle sprain for the better part of a month now, if not more, but has fought long and hard to stay in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup throughout the postseason. For the most part, Dave Robert has obliged, at least until late in the NLCS when it was clear Freeman was not playing at anywhere close to full strength.
As a result of playing through injury, Freeman's base-running has suffered and his usual steadfast defensive play at first base has lacked as well. Some Dodgers fans even questioned whether he should be on the team's World Series roster if not 100 percent. Roberts does have some plausible replacements he could use if absolutely necessary.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work onThe Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe toThe Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Freddie Freeman wasn't about to miss the World Series, guys
Freeman wasn't about that life. He will play in the World Series – because it's the freaking World Series – and wasn't afraid to laugh off speculation about his status.
“Right now, I’m not thinking about game-time decisions,” Freeman said. “I think with this time off, it’s going to be a 100% go for me in Game 1 and we’ll adjust off of that after Game 1. But I don’t think there’s any question in anybody’s mind that I will be in the lineup for Game 1.”
Roberts sat Freeman for the Dodgers NLCS-clinching Game 6 victory. While it was tough for the 35-year-old not to play out that game with his teammates, it'll benefit the Dodgers in the long run.
“I think it certainly hit him not being able to be a part of things, and certainly, not being a part of Game 6,” Roberts said. “But appreciating the fact that we got four more days to nurse his ankle back to health. I think there’s only upside in that.
Extra time off comes in handy for Dodgers and Freddie Freeman
Roberts does not doubt Freeman will be ready for Game 1, especially with the extended time off before the World Series. Both teams clinched last weekend, and the Friday start time essentially serves as an added bye neither group really expected.
“I think mentally, I think he’s in a good spot -- anxious, obviously, with the ankle. But I don’t doubt the fact that he’ll be in there for Game 1, and hopefully with these days that we’ve gotten ourselves out of the woods and we can manage him throughout the World Series," Roberts continued.
Anxiety is natural, but Freeman has been here before. His Braves won a World Series in 2021. Now, he has a chance to repeat history with his hometown Dodgers, even if not at 100 percent.