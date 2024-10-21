Sure sounds like Freddie Freeman's Dodgers roster spot is up for grabs
By Lior Lampert
Finally, the stage for the Fall Classic is officially set. The two biggest sports markets cities will go toe-to-toe in a clash of titans between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees.
Game 1 is set for Friday, Oct. 25, though each team must submit their 26-man roster before then. On the Yankees' side, we shouldn't expect any surprises. New York could welcome Nestor Cortes back into their pitching staff, but that's not guaranteed. However, the Dodgers may make a head-turning move involving first baseman Freddie Freeman if recent analysis from MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds is any indication.
Deeds, like many, ponders whether the Dodgers could be 'better served' by giving Freeman's spot on the roster to someone else. The All-Star infielder has been battling a sprained right ankle for nearly a month now, and it's hampered him mightily, specifically at the plate. As of this writing, that's unclear, but it's worth considering nonetheless.
As Deeds points out, Freeman has 'looked nothing like himself' in the batter's box -- and the stats back that up. He's batted .219/.242/.219 in the postseason, and all those numbers dropped in the Dodgers' NLCS victory over the New York Mets.
With the World Series at stake, does Los Angeles believe Freeman will be healthy enough to return to pre-injury form? Or, at the very least, not be a net negative in the lineup? If the answer to either of those questions is no, going in a different direction feels reasonable, especially given the circumstances.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts showed he wasn't afraid to take drastic measures, removing Freeman from the batting card for Game 6 of the NLCS. Yet, the latter's track record and résumé as a one-time MVP and premier slugger are tempting. Should L.A.'s skipper roll the dice and give the 35-year-old the benefit of the doubt?
Ultimately, Roberts' decision will be revealed sooner rather than later. Regardless, whatever choice he makes will surely spark controversy.