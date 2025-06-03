Braves GM's take on bold coaching decision throws Snitker under the bus

Change is hard, even for MLB managers. Atlanta Braves skipper Brian Snitker found this out the hard way early this week, when general manager Alex Anthopoulos stepped in to make a jarring decision and shake up his coaching staff. Snitker had a say in the matter, but the final result was former manager Fredi Gonzalez replacing Matt Tuiasosopo as third base coach. If Anthopoulos is to be believed, it took several conversations with Snitker to come to such a conclusion.

“We have to look at every area that we can get better,” Anthopoulos said. “Tough decision, but [manager Brian Snitker] and I talked about it initially on Sunday. Spoke again [Monday], talked at length [Monday] about it and finally came to the agreement that this was the right decision to move forward.”

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.

Alex Anthopoulos and Brian Snitker eventually agreed on Braves coaching move

Anthopoulos went on to praise the world of Tuiasosopo, but ultimately Atlanta wouldn't be making this case if they were happy with some of the choices made at third base, especially as it pertains to sending and holding runners.

“He did phenomenal work with the infielder, it doesn't take anything away from that. But ultimately it’s the results at third base, and it’s not for lack of preparation, or effort or anything like that," Anthopoulos concluded.

What stands out most about Anthopoulos' statement is that he and Snitker weren't initially in agreement on what the Braves next steps should be. The pair have been together since Anthopoulos was hired back in 2017. Yet, that kind of longevity doesn't come without its form of brutal honesty. Gonzalez was the manager in Atlanta prior to Snitker. Tuiasosopo also earned an MLB opportunity, and Snitker goes to bat for his assistants. Whatever the reason for said disagreement was, it should not be ignored that the Braves manager and GM were not aligned.

Why the Braves moved on from Matt Tuiasosopo

What may have done Tuiasosopo in was a mistake made by outfielder Eli White on May 23. White froze going from third base to home plate, receiving little direction in the process. The run would have tied the game, but instead White was thrown out, receiving the ire of the Braves fanbase.

Atlanta is a disappointing 27-31 on the season, good for fourth place in the NL East. Anthopoulos has yet to decide whether the Braves are buyers or sellers, and a midseason run inspired by a coaching change could do the trick. If not, then at least AA has pulled every lever at his disposal.

As for Gonzalez, he used to be the Braves third base coach for four seasons under Bobby Cox. Of course, he eventually replaced the Hall of Fame coach on his own accord.