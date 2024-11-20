Sure sounds like Braves have Max Fried replacement lined up, but with a catch
By Mark Powell
Atlanta Braves free agent starting pitcher Max Fried could be on the move soon, as he's received interest around baseball to start the winter. As much as Alex Anthopoulos and Atlanta would prefer to keep Fried, the odds aren't in their favor as his market value increases.
The Braves have proven they have a capable starting rotation even without Fried. Chris Sale should win the NL Cy Young this week. Reynaldo Lopez was another savvy addition by Anthopoulos – and who's to say he won't make another? Charlie Morton remains an option, if the Braves want him at the back-end. Spencer Schwellenbach surprised us all in 2024 and might be the best young arm Atlanta has.
Spotrac lists Fried's market value at just a shade under $23 million. At that price – and on a shorter-term deal – the Braves might be in. Heck, most contenders should be. I have a hard time believing he'll sign for that number, however, and the closer Fried gets to a $30 million AAV, the more unlikely ot is he stays in the ATL.
Braves Max Fried backup plan could be Garrett Crochet
Thankfully, the Braves have a backup plan, and it's a good one. Rival executives believe Atlanta should be among the favorites to land White Sox ace Garrett Crochet via trade.
"Sox would rather put him in the NL," one voter said. "Wouldn't rule out other big-market clubs. Where Garrett wants to sign an extension is a factor and would think Atlanta is the most appealing landing spot for him long term."
That is a valid point. No team, even one as bad as the White Sox, wants a trade coming back to haunt them. Ultimately Chris Getz would be wise to take the best offer, but a National League team would have the edge if the trade packages were even.
Braves aren't alone in their interest in Garrett Crochet
ESPN's poll of MLB executives picked the Braves and Mets as most likely suitors for Crochet. However, New York had a one vote edge.
Such is the catch in any chase for Crochet. The White Sox would be smart to hear the Mets out, as they have an abundance of top prospect talent, especially hitters, which Chicago needs more of in their system. The Braves would need to package together a similar amount of talent, which might mean subtracting from the MLB roster. Atlanta's system isn't as strong as it once was.
Crochet would be a great addition to the Braves rotation, and arguably has better stuff than Fried when healthy. The rest of baseball knows this, as well, which is why a trade won't be easy to complete.