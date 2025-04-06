After a 1-8 start, the Atlanta Braves were eager to get their first series win of the season on Sunday against NL East rivals, Miami Marlins. Mother nature had different plans as rain filled the area and postponed the rubber match of the series.

When you are facing a brutal start to the season the way the Braves are, any form of good news feels like a victory. Sunday's good news was that they are one step closer to being at full strength after reinstating catcher Sean Murphy from the IL. To make room for Murphy, the Braves had to make some tough decisions.

Braves return catcher Sean Murphy and shake up roster

After the Atlanta Braves let catcher Travis d'Araud walk in free agency this past offseason, the starting catcher's job was Sean Murphy's to lose. Murphy had a rough 2024 season but attributed that to never being fully healthy after an injury he suffered during the first game of the season.

Atlanta was optimistic that Murphy could come back strong in 2025 but bad luck struck in spring training when he took a fastball to the ribs that resulted in him being sidelined for four to six weeks. That timeline has come to an end and the Braves announced on Sunday that Murphy has been reinstated from the IL. With Atlanta struggling heavily, they will hope the former all-star can provide them with a much needed spark.

To make room for Murphy on the big league roster, the Braves desingated Chadwick Tromp for assignment. This comes as somewhat as a surprising move since Murphy's replacement has been rookie Drake Baldwin who is hitting .154 so far this year. It would be easy for Atlanta to say Baldwin is not ready for the big leagues and send him back down to AAA but they elected to keep him on the major league roster which could suggest a bold strategy is coming.

Drake Baldwin could play outfield for Braves

The Braves are not the least bit concered about Drake Baldwin's start. Regardless of what his average is, he has put together good at-bats, made solid contact and has kept his poise amid his struggles. Baldwin has held his own behind the plate as well, playing solid defense and calling good games for his pithcers. But with Murphy returning, why did the Braves keep him in the majors?

With the level of talent Baldwin possesses and has showcased in the minors, it is hard to imagine Atlanta keeping him on the roster to strictly serve as a backup catcher. At his young age, if he is not playing every day in the big leagues, he would be much better off in the minors getting more opportunities.

The Braves still have a couple of weak spots in the field that Baldwin may actually be able to help address. Both corner outfield spots could stand to upgrade after the devestating news of Jurickson Profar's 80-game suspension. Baldwin has the athleticism and arm strength to play left or right field effectively. Keeping him on the roster could indicate that Brian Snitker will give that bold strategy a shot.

The other outfield spot could be split between Bryan De La Cruz, Jarred Kelenic, Stuart Fairchild and Eli White depending on matchups. Keeping Baldwin's bat in the lineup makes the Braves a better team regardless of how underwhelming his current stat line is. Putting him in the outfield gives Snitker that opportunity.