Braves could replace Charlie Morton and then some with this obvious free agent target
By John Buhler
It took a while, but the Atlanta Braves finally did something of note in MLB free agency! On Thursday afternoon, they agreed to a three-year deal to bring Jurickson Profar into the outfield. He projects to be a huge part of Atlanta's outfield defense with Michael Harris II in center and Ronald Acuña Jr. whenever he works his way back from another torn ACL in right. That said, Atlanta still has more to do.
With Max Fried signing with the New York Yankees for an ungodly amount of money, as well as aging veteran Charlie Morton signing with the Baltimore Orioles to live to fight another day in his impressive big-league career, the Braves need more than just Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez and Spencer Schwellenbach headlining the starting rotation before Spencer Strider finally works his way back.
Yes, the Braves have been loosely tied to one of the biggest names still on the market in future first-ballot hall of famer Max Scherzer. After spending the last two seasons with the Texas Rangers, Scherzer's representation are looking at him signing with a wide array of teams. This includes the Braves and several other contenders, although he seems to have been in contact with Toronto.
If Scherzer does not sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, what are the chances he comes to Atlanta?
Scherzer has pitched for many of the Braves' rivals before in Los Angeles, New York and Washington.
Atlanta Braves connected to Max Scherzer is his drawn-out free agency
For my money, I think the Braves will add one more pitcher to amplify the starting rotation before spring training starts. The only way I see them adding two is if Strider is not even close to making a return this spring. Lopez, Sale and Schwellenbach were fantastic last season for Atlanta, alongside Morton's regression. I do have a hard time seeing all three of them being as good as they were again.
So for that reason, I think the Braves could look to potentially sign someone like Scherzer in free agency. In all honesty, I do not think general manager Alex Anthpoulos takes the bait. I feel like he is way more inclined to sign Fried's former high school teammate in Jack Flaherty, or potentially trade for Profar's former Padres teammate in local product Dylan Cease. That is the value I see happening.
If we wanted to replace Morton with another aging veteran pitcher with a ton of big wins under his belt, then sure, Scherzer could be the guy for Atlanta. However, he will not come cheap. Anthopoulos is notorious for not paying a gross premium in free agency. For that reason, Atlanta will pass on Morton in favor of potentially signing Flaherty, better yet, trading for Cease in a deal with San Diego.
Scherzer could help solidify this rotation, but the dollars and cents will probably not make any sense.