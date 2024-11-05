The one major roadblock standing between a Braves-Joc Pederson reunion is so obvious
By John Buhler
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is clearly up to something after his series of early offseason moves. He made the first big move of the offseason by trading away 2021 World Series MVP Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels for Griffin Canning. This move gave the Braves some much-needed financial flexibility. They also shockingly declined to extend Travis d'Arnaud's option.
Those two moves helped clear up the perceived logjams Atlanta had in the outfield and at designated hitter, as well as behind the dish in d'Arnaud's case. Atlanta opted into Marcell Ozuna's club option and just extended pitchers Aaron Bummer and Reynaldo Lopez. Clearly, a bigger move is on the horizon. Could that be bringing back that m**********r Joc Pederson, who declined his side of a mutual option?
The only problem with that is Jarred Kelenic is still under team control through the 2028 MLB season. Atlanta also has one final year of arbitration with Ramon Laureano. Eli White has not even gotten to arbitration just yet. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Michael Harris II are under big contracts and are not going anywhere anytime soon. Pederson returning to Atlanta will hinge entirely on Kelenic's trade value.
For as much as Pederson was the absolute vibes curator back in 2021, I do not see him returning.
Atlanta Braves can blame Jarred Kelenic for unlikely Joc Pederson return
Look. I don't think outfield is where the Braves are going to put their focus into this offseason. I would expect that Harris will man center, Laureano will be in right and Kelenic will start in left before Acuña eventually returns from his second torn ACL. White has shown an ability to flash the leather whenever his name is penciled into the lineup. Atlanta is going to address starting pitching first, then shortstop.
By declining d'Arnaud and Luke Jackson's options, that frees up some necessary capital for the Braves to be able to re-sign Max Fried in free agency, or pursue someone like Blake Snell or Luis Severino. Gerrit Cole would have been a great option, but he got caught playing chicken with the New York Yankees in his almost opt-out situation. Atlanta needs to round out its starting rotation this year.
After that, I think the Braves may look to upgrade over Orlando Arcia at short. They could try to sign Willy Adames in free agency or orchestrate a trade for someone like Bo Bichette in a few months. Either way, the Braves are in win-now mode and must take advantage of the situation. Pederson may have been the catalyst for change during the 2021 campaign, but we cannot be going backwards.
I am not interested in another feel good story with the Braves; I am only interested in championships.