Braves Rumors: Max Fried pessimism, Orlando Arcia replacement, prospect buzz
• Who should the Braves pursue to replace Orlando Arcia
• Braves prospect working toward MLB debut
The Atlanta Braves have a lot to think about this offseason. They failed to win a postseason game this year and have moves to make to remain a playoff contender for next season. A lot of those involve players currently on the team. It also involves being active in free agency.
One area they’re set at is the outfield. Heck, they might even be overcrowded on the depth chart. But they also have some questions in their starting rotation as well as who’s going to be their offseason target to generate some more offense.
This upcoming winter could be critical for the Braves. Max Fried is the biggest question mark as his pending free agency looms over Atlanta. Here’s what you need to keep an eye out for as the winter approaches.
The Atlanta Braves have to do something unusual if they value Max Fried
The Braves are going to have to be unconventional this winter. If you want to be a contender, you have to spend like one. Look at the payroll for the New York Yankees – and that’s before they have to pay Juan Soto, if they choose. Look at the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Money talks; it also can translate to wins. So the Braves are going to have a decision to make and it will certainly involve shelling out some money.
In a story written by Mark Bradley of the Atlanta Journal Constitution, he doesn’t see a way the Braves retain Fried. In order to keep Fried, he said they’d have to do something they’ve never done.
The reason they Braves let Freddie Freeman, Josh Donaldson and Dansby Swanson go was because they didn’t want to overpay.
So if they’d be willing to let those guys leave, why would they change now? Well because it truly is the landscape of baseball now. The highest paid teams typically win. Sure there are teams full of prospects and cheaper contracts that go on runs.
But the teams that pay reap the benefits and the Braves will have to do that, whether it’s for Fried or another ace in the free agency market.
Who will the Braves pursue as Orlando Arcia’s replacement at shortstop?
It’s pretty clear the Braves have some question marks at shortstop. Orlando Arcia was disappointing this past season and it’s clear if the Braves want to contend in 2025, they’ll need a boost in offense from the middle infielder position.
One player on a shortlist for the Braves is Ha-Seong Kim.
Much like the situation with Fried and perhaps the starting pitching market as a whole, the Braves are going to have to cough up some money. Kim has a mutual option in the final year of his contract with the San Diego Padres. If he doesn’t exercise that option, he could become unrestricted this winter.
This past season, Kim slashed .230/.330/.370 in 121 games. He missed 41 games due to a shoulder injury. After getting surgery, he’s expected to miss the early part of the season.
That means the Braves would be adding someone that could miss the first half the season. That said, it also means he could be cheaper on the free agent market if he forgoes his final season in San Diego.
For the Braves, that might be worth it. Kim hasn’t been the best hitting shortstop, but he could be a cheap addition that should pay out in the end, as he's one of the better defensive infielders in free agency.
Braves prospect on the rise, could make MLB debut in 2025
While free agency will be a major point of emphasis for the Braves, they also have some players in house that could make some moves in 2025. One prospect in particular that is already creating some buzz is catcher Drake Baldwin.
According to David O'Brien of The Athletic, Baldwin was “one phone call” away from making his MLB debut in 2024. With the injuries to Travis d’Arnaud and Sean Murphy, it’s possible for him to make his debut.
The article continues to point that Baldwin could be a third catcher option, but will most likely start the season in the minor leagues.
After being called up to Gwinnett Triple-A last season, in 72 games, Baldwin slashed .298/.407/.484. He also had 12 home runs and 55 RBI. He is certainly another player to keep an eye on. The Braves need some offensive help. Getting an experienced veteran would be ideal. It could also be costly.
Baldwin could be a late season jolt for the Braves if he gets called up. And all signs are pointing toward him making his major league debut.