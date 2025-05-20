Braves' Spencer Strider shortcut came back to haunt Atlanta big-time

The Atlanta Braves are probably regretting trotting Spencer Strider out there without at least one rehab outing right about now. Strider couldn’t have had a worst start to his first game back since being activated off the 15-day Injured List.

In his first three innings against the Washington Nationals, he surrendered six hits and gave up four runs, including a home run, putting the Braves into an early hole against one of the NL East's bottom-feeders. It only adds to an odd 2025 season for Strider.

The righty missed most of the 2024 season due elbow surgery. He made his season debut on April 16, then suffered a hamstring injury five days after his first start of the year. He threw one sim game before making his return to game action, but the Braves opted against making him go through a rehab assignment.

The woes continue for Strider, who’s looking to regain his 2023 form where he was a NL Cy Young finalist. That year, he had a 3.4 WAR with a 3.86 ERA and 281 strikeouts. He made just two appearances in 2024 before the season-ending elbow injury.

Braves didn't set Spencer Strider up for success in return from IL

This story will be updated.