Braves take gamble on overpaid reliever in effort to right offseason wrong

The Atlanta Braves might be getting desperate. At least that’s what their latest move suggests. They were quiet in the offseason with regard to their bullpen, so naturally any real moves would take place via trade.

That said, their latest move seems more hopeful in trying to make up for a lackluster offseason rather than a productive one. According to Chandler Rome, who covers the Braves for The Athletic, Atlanta acquired Rafael Montero from the Houston Astros for an undisclosed player plus cash.

It was also reported as part of the deal that the Astros will cover the majority of Montero’s salary. Montero is set to make $11.5 million in 2025.

If the Braves are able to avoid having to overpay for their mistake, then I guess it was a good move. That said, was Montero really the best choice they had? Maybe it was the only choice they had this early.

Atlanta Braves trading for Rafael Montero is a smoke screen for how badly they screwed up this offseason

The Braves trading for Montero in the final year of his contract is a reminder of the regret the Braves have for being quiet in addressing their bullpen this past winter. There’s no way the Braves truly believe they will be able to get the best out of Montero, who hasn’t seen his best since 2022.

Houston made the critical mistake of being blinded by the diamond-crusted World Series rings that they just threw $34 million over an aging reliever over a three-year deal.

Montero hasn’t even looked close to what he did during the Astros’ 2022 World Series title run. He has just one save in the three seasons since his extension; he had 14 in 2022. He had a 5-2 record in 2022; he hasn't won five total games over the last three seasons.

To make matters worse, he flirted with the Triple-A affiliate Sugar Land because his performance wasn’t up to par. Why did the Braves feel he was the answer?

We’re roughly two weeks into a 162-game season and the Braves are already scrambling to fill holes. I get they're trying to make the right moves to add as much depth as possible, but adding Montero feels like a mistake waiting to happen.

He’s shown no signs of returning to his old form and Houston realized that too little, too late. At least the Astros will cover most of his salary, so I guess it’s not really a losing situation.

At worst, he looks like he has since helping the Astros win a World Series championship. At best, he looks like a fraction of what he used to and can help an ailing bullpen in Atlanta.