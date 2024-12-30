Braves will never have a better opportunity for Jordan Montgomery trade
The Atlanta Braves are expected to return to contention in 2025 with a healthier roster. Spencer Strider is due back eventually, while Ronald Acuña figures to stablize an offense that underperformed across the board a season ago.
That said, the Braves still have a few weaknesses to address — primarily on the pitching front. Max Fried joined the Yankees on a historic $218 million contract, while Charlie Morton's future feels as uncertain as ever. The Braves still have an excellent foundation between Strider, the reigning Cy Young winner in Chris Sale, and 2024 All-Star Reynaldo Lopez, but depth is going to be a problem.
Alex Anthopoulos has said he's operating with increased aggression this winter, but Atlanta has been mostly in the background of a hectic free agent marketplace. Several potential Fried replacements, such as Walker Buehler or Garrett Crochet, are already in new homes. The number of available aces is dwindling.
The best path forward for Atlanta is probably a trade, unless Jack Flaherty or Roki Sasaki take a serious interest in the Peach State. The "best" possible target is Dylan Cease, but Atlanta might prefer a less costly target.
Enter Arizona Diamondbacks bust Jordan Montgomery.
Just a couple months ago, Arizona's owner called the Montgomery signing a "horrible decision." Now Corbin Burnes has joined the fray, giving the Diamondbacks too many quality pitchers to realistically maximize. Montgomery sure feels like the odd man out, but the 2023 World Series standout does not appear to be generating much of a market.
Diamondbacks aren't close to trading Jordan Montgomery, which should launch Alex Anthopoulos into action
The Diamondbacks signed Burnes with "no other deals lined up or even close," per Nick Piecoro of Arizona Republic. Arizona is expected to take a "measured" view of the market, operating patiently in pursuit of the right deal(s).
Montgomery isn't the only Diamondback pitcher who's sure to come up in trade talks, but it's clear the 32-year-old is not viewed favorably in the organization. Montgomery's expiring contract, worth $22.5 million, runs a bit high relative to last season's production, but teams will expect him to bounce back with a full spring training to ramp up and establish a rhythm. Lest we forget, Montgomery didn't sign in Arizona until the very last second in 2024, thanks to Scott Boras' stubborn nature.
Arizona is expected to field calls in the coming days, but one has to imagine there'd be more buzz for Montgomery if he was a truly sought-after asset. With last season's 6.23 ERA still fresh in many minds, a team might be able to sneak into the Montgomery bidding without sacrificing an arm and a leg. The Braves are an obvious fit.
Montgomery can plug comfortably into the vacant rotation slot previously occupied by fellow southpaw Max Fried. The Braves would love another left-handed vet with significant postseason experience. Montgomery was dominant during the Texas Rangers' 2023 World Series run, which he parlayed into a robust deal with Arizona. There's a good chance Montgomery lives up to his contract next season, especially if he's pitching for a competitive team that actually wants him around.
It's time for Alex Anthopoulos to leave his mark on this offseason. A Montgomery trade sure would do the trick.