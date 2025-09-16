Breanna Stewart's health could make-or-break the Liberty's title defense

The WNBA’s first-round series between No.4 Phoenix Mercury and No. 5 New York Liberty is one of the league’s most interesting matchups. These teams are very evenly talented, and even though some would say New York has the edge in the series, they are the lower-seeded team. Game 1 was proof, with a wire-to-wire close game that kept fans on the edge of their seats. In the end, it was a tie game, and we went to overtime.

New York dominated overtime and came out with the upset win on Phoenix’s home court, ensuring their sole home game in Brooklyn this series would be an elimination game. Yet, that was not the biggest story of the night. During overtime, the Liberty’s leader, Breanna Stewart, hurt her knee driving to the basket. She was visibly in pain, yet able to walk on her own. She even returned to the game to take her free throw and stayed in until the next break in play. After she left the court, she was seen crying on the Liberty’s bench.

Stewart has had a rough season by her own standards. After getting microscopic knee surgery in March after playing in the Unrivaled league (which she co-created with Napheesa Collier), Stewart returned to the court quickly. Her 3-point shooting has seen a dip this year, but she has found other ways to help her Liberty team see success. She is a master at getting to the basket, drawing fouls, and defending.

She did miss about a month of the WNBA regular season due to a bone bruise in her knee. Luckily, the knee currently in question is the other knee, but it hasn’t been a great season for the 31-year-old two-time MVP’s knees.

How far can the Liberty go without Breanna Stewart?

Liberty fans will be happy to learn that Stewart seems to be walking without any assistance and still has a chance of playing in Game 2 for New York. After spending Monday’s day off receiving scans and testing for her injury, she was seen at Liberty practice Tuesday morning in full practice gear, sporting one leg sleeve. She was not participating in practice but could be doing some individual work.

Myles Ehrlich of Winsidr reported that Liberty Coach Sandy Brondello told New York media Tuesday that Stewart would be a “game-time decision,” saying that there was “no serious thing” with Stewart’s knee.

In Game 1, Stewart scored 18 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and shot 50 percent from the field. Her importance on the court against Phoenix when it comes to maintaining offense but also defending players like Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally is imperative. The role players were fantastic in Game 1, but relying on them to carry the load probably isn't a path back to the finals. The Liberty would love to get this series squared away in two games, giving them more time to rest before having to face the winner of the Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries series.

Luckily, the Liberty have an extra day off this week, not playing their Game 2 against Phoenix until Wednesday. That game will take place at 8:00 p.m. EST in Brooklyn, NY, as the Liberty attempt to continue their efforts to win back-to-back WNBA championships.