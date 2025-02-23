Brett Baty proving he won't go quietly in battle to make Mets Opening Day roster

Brett Baty was the New York Mets Opening Day third baseman in 2024. However, it didn’t last long due to early struggles.

Across 50 games last season, the former first-round pick hit .229 with a subpar .633 OPS. Even though he’s struggled at the big-league level, he still has an opportunity to cut the 26-man roster to start 2025.

David Stearns is looking for a utility player, and the Mets are experimenting with Baty. He’s taken reps at second base, shortstop, and the outfield. Baty’s defensive versatility could give him a chance, especially with Nick Madrigal’s dislocated shoulder.

Brett Baty needs to prove his worth in spring training games

The young infielder must do more than be a versatile defender to earn another opportunity. The 25-year-old has a quick swing with a ton of pop, but it hasn’t translated consistently in MLB yet. A strong spring training performance will only help.

In his first appearance earlier on Sunday, Baty produced three hits in four at-bats. One of those hits was a double into right-center field that was 110mph off his bat.

🚨 Brett Baty 110 mph double 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0RChodxXxB — Mets'd Up Podcast (@MetsdUp) February 23, 2025

Starting the season in the minors would be a disappointment for Baty. He proved that he could tear it up down there. Through five minor league seasons, the left-handed swinger posted a .283 batting average with a staggering .889 OPS. At this point in his career, he needs to make an impact for the Mets at the big-league level.

With Mark Vientos locking up third base last season, he won’t have a chance to overtake there. New York needs a utility player. Baty off the bench could be the best option. With his defensive versatility, guys like Juan Soto, Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, and Jeff McNeil could get extra rest days.

Baty still has the potential to be a quality bat for the Mets. His bat speed is off the charts. Through three seasons in MLB, he’s hit abundant ground balls. His groundball percentage in 2024 was over 50%.

New York’s manager, Carlos Mendoza, wants Baty to hit more line drives. In his first game this spring, he showed off his new approach and found success. If he builds off his terrific performance, Baty will have an opportunity to make an impact for the 2025 Mets.