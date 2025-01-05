Brian Cashman is right to let the new hot infield trade target pass the Yankees by
The Yankees are still on the hunt for a new starter at second or third base to round out manager Aaron Boone's infield. As such, Brian Cashman and the front office kicked the tires on a trade with the Dodgers for Gavin Lux in recent weeks.
Ultimately, New York seems poised to let Lux head elsewhere. Recent reports claim the Mariners are the team being most aggressive in trade talks with Los Angeles. Some Yankee fans are upset that their front office has passed on the opportunity to acquire a competent starter.
The reality is that the Yankees need to be aiming higher. If they want to bounce back from Juan Soto's departure in free agency they need to add another difference-maker to the top of their batting order. Lux is not the caliber of a hitter.
The 27-year-old second baseman only hit .251 with 10 homers last season. His .320 OBP might help the Yankees score a few more runs but he doesn't profile as anything more than a slightly above-average hitter. His defense would be an asset to the team's pitching staff but his glove is not an elite asset.
Yankees found an ideal trade partner in the Dodgers
Throw in the fact that the Dodgers are not going to give Lux away for free and it's easy to understand why Cashman is passing on the opportunity to acquire him. Signing a free agent like Ha-seong Kim might cost a little more in salary, but can be done without parting with a valuable prospect. Kim also has more upside than Lux as a base stealer and defender at second base.
It's also possible the Yankees will keep their powder dry and wait until the trade deadline to add a potential difference-maker at one of their infield spots. The key for Cashman is to make sure the roster is fully formed before October arrives. It would be nice to have things fully assembled ahead of Spring Training, but not at the price of lowering the team's playoff ceiling.
Lux can help the Mariners next season but the Yankees have higher standards and aspirations. They will have plenty of chances to add a player of his caliber before the postseason rolls around. Cashman and company are right to pass on Lux and wait on a player with a higher ceiling.