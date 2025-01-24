Brian Cashman may have found Yankees' next diamond in the rough in reunion with former top prospect
By Jacob Mountz
In the past, Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman has demonstrated the rewards of having a keen eye for value. In keeping with his tradition of finding diamonds in the rough, Cashman added fireball relief prospect Michael Arias who was ranked as the Cubs’ number 18 prospect.
Now, Cashman has added two arms in Roansy Contreras and Allan Winans who could serve as rotation depth. This comes after trading Nestor Cortes and as the Yankees are actively seeking a trade partner for Marcus Stroman. Cody Poteet, who performed well for the Yankees before spending an excessive amount of time on IL, is now with the Cubs. Among the Yankees’ potential starting options in the minors before their new acquisitions were Chase Hampton, Will Warren, Clayton Beeter, Yoendrys Gomez, and Zach Messinger.
Both Contreras and Winans have more major league experience as starters than the Yankees’ current depth. Who are these two new arms?
Roansy Contreras rejoins the Yankees alongside a touted Braves’ minor-league arm
The Yankees claimed Roansy Contreras off waivers from the Orioles. He was the Yankees’ number 10 prospect in 2019. In the majors, success has been elusive for the once touted prospect. His most successful season came in 2022 when he threw to a 3.79 ERA through 95 innings. Last season, he was relegated to the bullen only making three starts. He finished 2024 with an ERA of 4.35 through 68.1 innings. His career ERA sits at an unsightly 4.72.
As a prospect, Contreras’ fastball and curveball were seen as devastating weapons in his arsenal. While his fastball saw some success last season, he rarely threw his curveball which performed very well when he utilized it. He also posted satisfactory numbers with his changeup and appears to be working on a sweeper which he rarely threw. Overall, of six-pitch mix, only two pitches (his slider and sinker) caused severe problems. Given his potential with two definite plus pitches, he will make an interesting reclamation candidate.
Allan Winans was claimed off waivers from the Braves. Winans has seen plenty of success on the minor-league level both as a starter and as a reliever throwing to a career ERA of 2.95. However, his two stints in the majors have not gone as well. In six starts during the 2023 season, Winans posted a 5.29 ERA with the Braves. Winans was given a second chance in 2024 when Spencer Strider was lost for the season. Over two starts, he posted a staggering 15.26 ERA.
Winans’ fastball isn’t explosive sitting in the low-90’s, but he is effective in garnering weak contact while giving up very few walks with his four-pitch mix. The Yankees are hoping he can translate his minor league success to the majors sometime in the near future.