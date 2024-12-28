Brian Daboll may be safe from being scapegoat for Giants woes after all
By Austen Bundy
The New York Giants (2-13) are guaranteed to clinch the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft if they lose their final two games this season.
While that may be appetizing to the fanbase in the long run, for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen losing 12 straight games to end the 2024 campaign could spell doom for their careers.
Giants co-owner John Mara gave Schoen and Daboll the vote of confidence back in October, but things have gotten worse. Even so, a source close to Mara told The Athletic's Dianna Russini earlier this week that the owner "plans on sticking to his word." But, a lot could still happen.
Brian Daboll may be given one last chance to coach next Giants QB
Russini stresses that there is still no idea what direction Mara and fellow co-owner Steve Tisch will go in. Russini revealed that Daboll and Schoen are not being evaluated as "a package deal" and no final decisions have been made yet. That means one or both are still at risk of being fired or retained but only after Mara sits down with them and discusses what exactly went wrong this year and if it can be fixed under their leadership.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo also shared similar reporting on Saturday during "NFL GameDay Kickoff."
With a top pick in the draft, New York will be in position to find its potential quarterback of the future. That whittles its options down to Colorado's Shedeur Sanders and Miami's Cam Ward.
Which of the two Schoen would pick if given another shot is unclear but what Mara and Tisch may consider is letting Daboll have a true opportunity to mold a young passer like he did Josh Allen in Buffalo.
Even if he's given that chance, Daboll would need Sanders or Ward to immediately start turning things around. Anything less than a brilliant flash of potential will result in Daboll hitting the road and a new regime being brought in to try and work some magic with the new kid in town.
Ownership may be willing to chalk up 2024 as just the end of the failed Daniel Jones experiment, who was waived in late November, and all the bad that came after it a by-product of the drama. A fresh start will be crucial in Daboll and Schoen's survival efforts.