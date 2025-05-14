Brian Daboll might not survive torturous opening stretch of Giants schedule

Brian Daboll's tenure with the Giants has been marked by inconsistency. After a surprising playoff appearance in 2022 and a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings on the road, the team has gone 9-25 in the last two seasons. Now, he finds himself on the hot seat entering the 2025 season. And the 2025 NFL schedule leaks are showing that the league isn't doing him any favors.

Everything went wrong for Daboll and the Giants when they finished 3-14 last season. They endured a franchise record ten-game losing streak. He was also widely criticized for handling the benching of quarterback Daniel Jones, who was demoted to the scout team, and eventually parted ways. Even worse, their star running back, Saquon Barkley, left to sign with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, and carried the team to a Super Bowl win.

Still, Giants owner John Mara brought back both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who came together from Buffalo when Daboll was an offensive coordinator there, much to the chagrin of the frustrated fans, who had lost confidence in both men.

The NFL is officially releasing its 2025 schedule on Wednesday night, but there are some games already being leaked on social media. Unfortunately, the Giants' opening stretch is very daunting, and the NFL is doing them no favors.

Giants first four games on the schedule:

Week 1 @ Washington

Week 2 @ Dallas

Week 3 vs Chiefs

Week 4 vs Chargers



My god — 𝙅𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙨 (@AbdulCarterMVP) May 14, 2025

Brian Daboll and the Giants might not survive the start of 2025 season

The Giants start with two consecutive road games against their NFC East rivals, Washington and Dallas. Then, they have two consecutive games against the AFC West opponents at home. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will invade MetLife Stadium on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, where you can expect a heavy dose of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift sightings throughout the game.

Then, they welcome another playoff contender as Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers visit the Big Apple in Week 4. The odds of this team starting 0-4 are very high.

After the Giants signed Russell Wilson, Daboll has already declared he is their starting quarterback, despite them moving back into the first round of the NFL Draft last month to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart. While Wilson is the present, Dart is the future.

If the team starts 0-4, Daboll will face enormous pressure from the fans, media, and even Mara himself to replace Wilson with Dart, as well as call for his firing. That might be the only thing worth watching for the Giants fans.