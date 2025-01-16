Brian Gutekunst admits that Packers need to be more aggressive in offseason
On the one hand, the Green Bay Packers made the playoffs this season. On the other, the Packers also got in as the No. 7 seed in the NFC and promptly got worked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round. This is Titletown, USA after all, so a postseason appearance really doesn't hit the same as it would for other franchises.
The good news for the Packers, as often is the case in Green Bay with how this organization runs, is that they are set up well for the future. Jordan Love is under contract, they have one of the youngest rosters in the league, and the arrow is definitively still pointed up. However, many fans would love for general manager Brian Gutekunst to capitalize on that and really take advantage of the young core and cheap contracts on the roster.
It seems like Gutekunst might actually agree with that sentiment too.
Speaking with the media on Thursday, Gutekunst was speaking on the current state of the team and where they could or even need to go from here. And his comments indicated that he's ready to make a push to take full advantage of the situation at hand in Green Bay, via Zachary Jacobsen of Packer Report.
"We need to continue to ramp up our sense of urgency. These opportunities — the life of a player in the NFL is not very long. We’ve got a bunch of good, talented guys in that locker room. I think it’s time we start competing for championships, right?"
It is indeed time to contend for titles again, Gutey. And that sense of urgency could be quite opportunistic this offseason.
Brian Gutekunst sounds like a man gearing up for an aggressive Packers offseason
The Packers will come into the 2025 offseason with the 10th-most effective cap space in the NFL — but that's a figure that could jump up $17 million and change with a post-June 1 designated cut or trade of cornerback Jaire Alexander. That seems to be the way things are trending as of now, which would give Green Bay some $55 million in effective cap space to utilize.
Even better for Green Bay is that, as mentioned, this roster sits in a great spot moving toward the 2025 season. There aren't truly an free agents of consequence that could depart this offseason outside of maybe Josh Myers, Emanuel Wilson and Eric Stokes. In turn, that means that the Packers have room to be far more aggressive than they have been in many years in free agency or the trade market.
The first obvious name that comes to mind, especially with the offense's need for a true alpha at wide receiver, would be Davante Adams returning to Green Bay. He alluded to the possibility in a recent interview and raised eyebrows in the process. And if the price is right, it would make complete sense to give Love that type of weapon, especially after Adams more than proved what he has left in the tank down the stretch in New York.
Even if they were to acquire Adams, though, that wouldn't preclude them from pursuing an upgrade at center from Myers like Drew Dalman, from replacing Alexander with someone like Asante Samuel Jr., or even getting uber-aggressive to improve their pass rush with someone like Khalil Mack or Baron Browning. The possibilities are numerous and all point to a much-improved Packers team next year.
Of course, words are only that until there is action behind them. Gutekunst and Green Bay don't exactly have the most notable track record when it comes to offseason spending. But the way the GM is currently talking, fans should be on high alert that could change in a majorly impactful way this spring.