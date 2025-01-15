Xavier McKinney makes it clear how Packers would feel about Davante Adams reunion
The Green Bay Packers enter the offseason with a clear need to upgrade their weapons at wide receiver. The group has lacked a true No. 1 option on the outside ever since Davante Adams left town.
Ironically, Adams' potential return could be just what quarterback Jordan Love needs to take a step forward in 2025. Romeo Doubs suffered two concussions in 2024 which raises concerns about his long-term availability. Christian Watson might miss all of next season after suffering a torn ACL in the team's regular-season finale.
The Packers can count Xavier McKinney as one player who would welcome Adams back with open arms. He did not play in Green Bay with the veteran wideout but he's well acquainted with Adams' talent. As a defensive back himself, McKinney understands what the current Jets' wideout could bring to the Packers' offense.
That's why the All-Pro took to X with his support for bringing Adams back to Title Town.
Adams' current contract with the Jets would see him making over $35 million next season. New York will not bring him back on that cap number. Adams is still a good player but he's not a superstar. Paying him that kind of money would make zero sense for a Jets franchise that will likely lean into a rebuild next season.
The Packers would presumably want to trade for Adams and rework his deal in the event that the Jets don't cut him loose entirely. New York should be happy to get any sort of draft compensation in return for the 32-year-old pass catcher. Something in the neighborhood of a fifth or sixth-round pick would represent a nice return for the Jets front office.
Anyone who says you can't go home again doesn't understand the business that is the NFL. Teams are more than happy to sign almost anyone who can fill a need. Adams may not have left the Packers under perfect circumstances but he could give them a big boost in 2025. He's a player to watch for fans in Green Bay as his status with the Jets starts to become more clear in the coming weeks.