Davante Adams gives Packers fans more hope than he should have about possible reunion
By Lior Lampert
The most glaring takeaway from the Green Bay Packers' early playoff exit was the lack of a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver. While they have several young and intriguing options, none have established themselves as the group's clear-cut alpha or even a reliable Robin to the eventual Batman.
With that in mind, addressing the position should be atop the front office's offseason to-do list. A former franchise cornerstone who could help fill that void seemingly agrees.
Ex-Packers star and current New York Jets receiver Davante Adams appeared on Up & Adams following Green Bay's tough Wild Card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. During his cameo, he was asked about the team's biggest needs this spring, naturally segueing into him teasing the possibility of a reunion.
Davante Adams gives Packers fans more hope than he should have about possible reunion
"... they might need some receiver help in one way or the other ... Maybe a veteran or something ... we'll see," Adams stated.
That surely won't rile up cheeseheads everywhere, right? Intentional or not, Adams' comments undoubtedly will turn heads and raise eyebrows, especially considering he's under contract with the Jets through 2026. However, interestingly enough, his status in Gotham City is in limbo for various reasons.
First, Adams' connection to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is reportedly a "long shot" to return to New York in 2025 and mulling retirement. Moreover, the six-time Pro Bowler's bloated (albeit non-guaranteed) $35.6 million base salary for the next two seasons. And lastly, but most certainly not least, is Garrett Wilson's well-chronicled frustration operating as the second fiddle behind him.
Given the circumstances, Adams may be headed for his third franchise in as many years. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean he's eyeing the Packers, so Green Bay fans should take the eye-opening remarks with a massive grain of salt.
For whatever it's worth, the potential out of Adams' existing deal carries a palatable $8.362 million dead cap hit. So, the Jets can move on from him if he's unwilling to take a pay cut. And with New York likely entering another rebuild, that's a plausible outcome.
Since losing to the Eagles, the Packers have been deemed a prospective suitor to watch the looming Tee Higgins sweepstakes. But Adams presents a more-than-viable alternative, simultaneously offering an exciting homecoming story.