Brian Schottenheimer proves to Cowboys fans he’s nothing like hated predecessors

Brian Schottenheimer might be the coolest coach in Dallas Cowboys history. He’s already lightyears better for the locker room than Jason Garrett and Mike McCarthy could ever be. While out on the golf course with a couple players, Schottenheimer showed just how much he can relate to the locker room.

In a video, Cowboys stars Micah Parsons and CeeDee Lamb asked Schottenheimer what he was drinking. He said he was drinking a “Schotty” named after himself; the concoction consisted of Tito’s vodka, water and lemons. It got a laugh out of the two players. McCarthy and Garrett could never.

Brian Schottenheimer: one of us.



pic.twitter.com/0eLzBEsK1h — DLLS Cowboys (@DLLS_Cowboys) May 14, 2025

Brian Schottenheimer clicking with this locker room could start a new era in Dallas Cowboys football

The Dallas Cowboys didn’t just need a regime change in the post-McCarthy era, they needed a culture change. Schottenheimer can relate to this locker room a lot more than McCarthy and Garrett can. Maybe that’s what Jerry Jones saw in Schottenheimer this whole time.

There were several times last year that it looked like McCarthy lost the locker room. It looks like Schottenheimer is much better at relating to the younger players, which could be the one thing that helps this team turn things around.

Not that the Cowboys have been bad, just disappointing. No need to run down the litany of shortcomings the team has had since last winning a championship 30 years ago. But maybe Schottenheimer is the coach to change that.

Cowboys fans can appreciate at least one thing for now, and that's Schottenheimer bringing a refreshing attitude to the locker room. McCarthy and Garrett were easy to hate, especially when neither won meaningful games in the postseason.

Schottenheimer is a clean slate. Jones was criticized for how he handled the coaching situation. He didn’t bring back McCarthy, but didn’t let him immediately talk to other teams. And then he passed on other candidates for Schottenheimer, who has been a career coordinator.

Now that we get a glimpse of Schottenheimer’s personality, maybe Jones knew exactly what this team needed. It wasn’t an offensive savant or a defensive stalwart leading the charge. They just needed a Schotty.