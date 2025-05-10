Brian Snitker’s latest mistake proves he’s holding Braves back

The Atlanta Braves had a golden opportunity in front of them on Friday night, a win away from getting back to .500 while facing a Pittsburgh Pirates team that had just fired its manager and appeared to be in total disarray. But Atlanta let that opportunity slip through its fingers in exasperating fashion; and while manager Brian Snitker wasn't the only person to blame for a 3-2 loss, he certainly hurt more than he helped.

The Braves offense had been shockingly stymied by Pirates left-hander Bailey Falter through six shutout innings. Falter finally left the game in the top of the seventh, offering hope of a rally with Michael Harris II on first and two men out. But that's when Snitker got too clever for his own good.

The veteran skipper wanted to bring left-handed hitter Alex Verdugo off the bench to pinch-hit for Stuart Fairchild, but he knew that doing so would prompt the Pirates to counter with a lefty of their own. So he tried to wait until the last minute, letting Fairchild linger in the on-deck circle. The problem? He waited too long: With no batter in the batter's box and Pittsburgh's pitcher ready and waiting on the mound, the pitch clock expired, granting the Pirates an automatic strike. Verdugo was then called out of the dugout, and sure enough, Pittsburgh went to the bullpen for lefty Caleb Ferguson — who now had the benefit of an 0-1 count to work with.

Ferguson took quick advantage, striking Verdugo out on five pitches to end the inning. Would one fewer strike have swung the at-bat, and potentially the game? Maybe not; but it was a baffling unforced error, and Snitker's response after the game raises some uncomfortable questions.

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Brian Snitker's negligence helps cost Braves key at-bat

Mistakes happen, and you can understand why Snitker was trying to play coy here. But a misfire is one thing; not even knowing the rules is quite another.

“That’s probably my fault,” Snitker told reporters after the game, per MLB.com. “I told him to let Stu go on deck, and then I couldn’t find [Verdugo]. I’ll be honest, I thought the clock changed when you’re making a change like that.”

That's downright inexcusable, so much so that it's a wonder Snitker actually said it out loud. MLB rules couldn't be clearer here, stipulating that "batters must be in the box and alert to the pitcher by the 8-second mark or else be charged with an automatic strike." It's all well and good to play matchups, but Snitker has to know that he's not really the one in control here — as long as the Pirates have a pitcher on the mound ready to go, Atlanta has to send a batter up and let Pittsburgh manage its bullpen as it sees fit.

Again, it's a stretch to say this cost the Braves the game; Atlanta managing exactly two hits in six innings against a pitcher like Falter is far more concerning over the long haul. But considering the drama Snitker has brought to this clubhouse already so far in 2025, it's not a great look: How can players have patience for being lectured on the fundamentals by a man who doesn't even know them himself?