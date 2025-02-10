Broad Street Banger: All scenes from Super Bowl celebration as Eagles fans go wild
The Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions for the second time in franchise history. That means fans have had semi-recent practice at going wild with celebrations on behalf of the Birds.
Fans went out in droves to the streets of Philadelphia to dance, sing, chant and drink together.
There were fireworks, Benjamin Franklin impersonators handing out shots, people climbing street poles, folks leaping over fires and more. A group of fans even piled atop a trash truck.
Want a taste of the madness? Here's all the videos we could find on social media showing the best and craziest celebrations.
For more Super Bowl 59 updates, Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs news and more, check out FanSided's Super Bowl LIX Hub, your ultimate guide to the Big Game.
Eagles fans party on Broad Street after Super Bowl victory
When you win the Super Bowl, you're within your rights to go a bit crazy. Some fanbases never get to experience these things. Even fewer get to enjoy them twice in a decade. So long as no one gets hurt, have the time of your life Philly!
The Eagles certainly gave their fans plenty to celebrate. A narrow Super Bowl win would have been good enough, of course. It was even better than that. What they got was a butt-kicking served as ice-cold vengeance.
The outcome wasn't even in doubt for long. Jalen Hurts scored on a Brotherly Shove halfway through the first quarter. Then Philly blew things open with a Jake Elliott field goal, Cooper DeJean pick siz and AJ Brown touchdown catch.
The party was well on its way by halftime with a 24-0 lead that would expand to 34-0 before the Chiefs found the endzone for the first time.
Eagles fans will have to revel in these moments for a while before recreating the energy at their Super Bowl parade. Weather looks likely to delay the festivities to next week.
Who knows, maybe Philly will be back here in a year doing it again. Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the young core of the Eagles defense will all look to run it back.