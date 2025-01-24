Broncos best way to help Bo Nix might not be a wide receiver upgrade after all
The Denver Broncos weren’t expected to be this good. They drafted a rookie quarterback in Bo Nix after parting ways with Russell Wilson. Especially in a division that featured the behemoth Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, it was a tall task to be a playoff team.
Yet they managed to sneak into the wild card only to pull an unlucky draw against the Buffalo Bills. From that game, the Broncos learned a lot. The most important thing is Nix needs some help.
Cortland Sutton was a clear No. 1 receiver for the Broncos, but they need a true No. 2. Marvin Mims was okay this year, but he had just 500 yards. They could address that, but maybe there’s a better way to handle more offensive production.
If the Dallas Cowboys pass on Ashton Jeanty to beef up their defense, like proposed in our latest mock draft, that could open the door for the Broncos to get arguably the biggest steal of the draft late in the first round.
While the passing offense could use some reinforcements, adding Jeanty to the Broncos would alleviate a lot of pressure on Nix to be the sole producer of the offense.
Ashton Jeanty to the Denver Broncos could give Bo Nix the help he and the offense needs to return to playoffs in 2025
Nix had to run for 430 yards this year. The Broncos’ leading rusher, Javonte Williams, had 513 yards. That’s conducive to having a productive season. Nix needs some help in the backfield. Jeanty would more than assist.
Jeanty had a historic season that saw him have more rushing yards and yards after contact than any other player in college football this season. His 2,497 yards was 131 shy of tying Bo Sanders’ single season record. Including Boise State’s bowl game, he was 27 yards short of tying the record. Jeanty was also a Heisman finalist.
Without a doubt, he becomes an instant impact on the Broncos’ offense. It’s something the Broncos have to consider. They can take a wide receiver in the second round, but getting Jeanty if he’s available has to be their move with the No. 20 pick.
The only team they’d have to worry about snagging Jeanty before them is the Dallas Cowboys. They struggled in the run game this season so it wouldn’t be a shock if they opted to go offense over defense in the first round.
They need to patch together their defense so that may be their focus over Jeanty. With several good options at running back this draft, they may not force a move for Jeanty. Which means the Broncos have to pounce if he’s there.
Denver will probably focus on addressing offensive needs in the draft. Regardless of the order, they’re probably looking at a receiver and running back with their first two picks. And Jeanty could very well go from being one Bronco to another.