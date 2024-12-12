Broncos commit to Bo Nix long-term without a contract extension
By Lior Lampert
The Denver Broncos boldly invested deeply in Bo Nix last offseason, which has paid tremendous dividends early on. The organization has gained the confidence to financially commit to the rookie quarterback even further by securing his blindside protector for the long haul.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Broncos have signed veteran left tackle Garrett Bolles to a four-year, $82 million contract extension.
Rapoport notes the pact has escalators that can boost the contract's total value to $86 million, though Bolles secured $42 million in guaranteed money. However, most importantly, Denver ensures a core piece of its offensive line sticks around to help keep Nix upright for the foreseeable future.
After spending the No. 12 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft on Nix, the Broncos pour money and resources into the promising young signal-caller. Of course, Bolles is one of the better offensive linemen in football and earned this lucrative pact. Nonetheless, Denver surely made this move with the former in mind (and reasonably so).
Denver has boasted one of the league's most formidable blocking units this season, largely because of Bolles' presence. They're tied for the third-highest pocket time (2.5 seconds) and have the seventh-lowest pressure rate (18.1 percent) entering Week 15. In other words, not only has Nix been able to go through his progressions, but he's been able to do so comfortably.
Bolles is Pro Football Focus' 17th-best graded tackle (out of 133), posting a 77.6 overall player grade. But he's been especially stout as a pass blocker, demonstrated by his 88.7 mark in those situations, good for fourth among his peers. Nix doesn't have to look over his shoulder when the eighth-year vet is out there, allowing him to make noteworthy strides as a passer.
Still operating at a high level in his age-32 campaign, Denver is ostensibly confident Bolles can continue to age gracefully, simultaneously aiding Nix. The 2017 first-rounder has been with the Broncos for his entire career and has the rare opportunity to represent one franchise, thanks to this deal.