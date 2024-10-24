Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds injured in shooting: Everything to know
Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was injured in a shooting in the early morning hours on Friday, October 18, after he and another man were followed out of a Denver strip club.
The Broncos released a statement on Thursday afternoon saying that Reynolds was a victim of a shooting six days prior and received treatment for minor injuries. Nothing else was said, out of respect for the legal process.
Obviously, the biggest takeaway that everyone should be extremely thankful for is that Reynolds appears to be just fine, and escaped with nothing more than minor injuries. According to 9NEWS Denver, Reynolds was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. Again, thankfully, he's only dealing with minor injuries.
On Wednesday, Denver police announced that two men were arrested in relation to the shootings.
Broncos WR Josh Reynolds injured in shooting
Reynolds had been on IR due to a broken finger and did not travel with the Broncos to their game in New Orleans against the New Orleans Saints which took place just hours prior to this incident. That's why Reynolds was in Denver, to begin with.
Unfortunately, Reynolds is just one of several NFL players to be involved in recent shootings. Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell was injured in a shooting at a club over the offseason, and San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall was shot in an attempted robbery on his way to an autograph session very close to the beginning of the NFL's regular season. Both were injured, but both are healthy now.
Reynolds is in his eighth NFL season and his first with the Broncos - his fourth team. He signed with Denver this past offseason, inking a two-year deal worth $14 million. He had played in five games prior to suffering his broken finger, recording 12 receptions on 19 targets for 183 yards and one touchdown for Denver.
This post will be updated with any new information to come from this incident, and are thankful Reynolds is in stable condition.