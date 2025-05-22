Broncos legend offers surprisingly simple advice for rookie Jahdae Barron

Denver Broncos rookie cornerback, Jahdae Barron, got some really valuable advice from a legend who’s been in his position. Former first-round pick Aqib Talib knows what it’s like to be a highly touted rookie with expectations coming in. While Talib was drafted by Tampa Bay, his best NFL years were spent in the Mile High City. So, he knows what that franchise and fan base expect and the advice he’s given Barron is spot on: Follow Patrick Surtain II's lead.

“Bro, you got the cheat code, bro. Follow Surtain around, ask him questions. Get his number and see how to be a pro, bro… You got the cheat code right in front of you. He a good dude. He’s not going to stiff arm you and mislead you on information. Get up under that dude’s wing and learn how to be a pro.”

This is exactly what Barron should be doing from day one. Great advice from a Broncos legend who knows how much pressure comes with being a first-round pick. In fact, Talib and Barron were both the 20th overall pick in their respective draft classes.

There isn’t a better active cornerback in the NFL to learn from right now than Patrick Surtain II. He’s only been in the league for four years and is already a two-time first-team All-Pro selection, three-time Pro Bowl selection and won the Defensive Player of the Year award last season. To be clear, all of that was well deserved as Surtain had the second-highest PFF ($) grade among cornerbacks last season and the highest coverage grade at the position as well.

Saying Barron is in good hands might be the understatement of the decade. It also certainly doesn't hurt that, along with a potential mentor in Surtain, the rookie out of Texas is also learning under one of the most well-respect defensive minds in the NFL, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. That's another feather in the young corner's cap he can pull out.

The biggest part of all that Talib mentions is learning how to be a pro. Surtain has been a consummate professional throughout his career in Denver and can certainly take Barron under his wing in that capacity as well. As long as Barron is willing to sit under the learning tree, he should be able to be plugged right into that Bronco’s defense and contribute immediately. Talib hit the nail square on the head right here.