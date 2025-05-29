Von Miller is more than a name for Denver Broncos fans; he’s a franchise legend and Super Bowl MVP. Now a free agent, Miller, wants to play in 2025, but the Broncos have shown no public interest in a reunion.

While some fans hold out hope of a return, the team’s recent moves point in a different direction.

“I haven’t heard anything,” Miller said. “But, I mean, really, if you look at it, this year, it really doesn’t make sense. They’ve got two really, really good rushers that are best in the league [caliber]. With Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, they are incredible rushers -- and the guys underneath them, they come in and produce sacks, too. And they play special teams. I’m not playing special teams. That decision kind of makes itself, I think at 36 years old, I can say that I probably won’t be doing that.”

What this means for 2025

Miller has made it clear he wants to keep playing, but he’s clearly ruled out a Broncos return, saying Denver’s depth and focus on young edge rushers has closed the door on a comeback. However, for teams seeking a veteran pass rusher, Miller’s experience and leadership hold value. A rotational role may be the best fit for Miller at this stage of his career because age is certainly a factor.

Miller’s impact

As sure-fire future Hall of Famer, Miller enters 2025 as the NFL’s active sack leader, sitting at 129.5 for his career, which ranks 16th all-time. During the 2024 campaign, Miller played 13 games and posted 17 total tackles and six sacks. While this is a step up from his injury-shortened 2023 (0 sacks in 12 games), Miller’s production no longer matches his prime years. But at age 36, he can’t be expected to be as productive as he was at 26 or even 32 when he helped the LA Rams win the Super Bowl.

It would be impossible to overstate Miller’s impact on this Broncos franchise. He was a huge part of Denver’s last championship in 2015-16. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team All-Pro, but recent years have seen more time on the sideline and a drop in production.

Denver’s current direction

The Broncos are now focused on youth and development at edge rusher. In 2025, they’ll lean on Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto, both of whom have emerged as reliable rushers. The team also added undrafted rookie Johnny Walker Jr., who notched 9.5 sacks in his final college season. Players like Dondrea Tillman and Jonah Elliss round out a room that’s built on potential and upside.

Denver isn’t catering to nostalgia; they are building a roster that can compete long-term. The Broncos set a franchise record with 63 sacks in 2024, which led the NFL, proving their young core can produce without relying on veterans like Miller.

Broncos icon status is already secure for Miller, but the team’s focus is on youth, not the past. With a deep group of emerging pass rushers and a long-term strategy in place, Denver’s not looking in the rearview. Miller’s legacy will stand, but his playing days in orange and blue appear to be over.