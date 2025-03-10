Broncos potential reunion dream is alive and well but they'll have competition

Edge rusher extraordinaire Von Miller was released by the Buffalo Bills over the weekend, opening up the door for a reunion with the franchise that made him a star, the Denver Broncos. Miller spent the last three years in Buffalo totaling 14 sacks in that time.

That’s not bad but it’s nowhere near the level of production fans were used to seeing. The three time, first-team All-Pro selection was Super Bowl 50 MVP with the Broncos (also won a Super Bowl with the Rams) and had a Hall of Fame career in the mile-high city.

The #Bills are releasing pass-rusher Von Miller, per me and @TomPelissero.



Miller is set to turn 36 years old before the 2025 season, and Buffalo makes the move now. Both sides, however, are open to a return. pic.twitter.com/1i8jBBvDnL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2025

Von Miller reunion with Denver Broncos is on the table, but they're not alone

Miller will turn 36 later this month so the clock is ticking on his legendary career. There is still a chance he could return to Buffalo but now that Miller is free it only makes sense for him to end his career where it started. So, once again there could be a bit of a bidding war on Miller this offseason.

“I bleed orange and blue,” Miller said on the DNVR_Broncos Podcast.

“I'm Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years," said Miller. "But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver… Denver will be home when it’s all said and done.”

Von Miller on the @DNVR_Broncos Podcast: “I bleed Orange & Blue. I’m Broncos Country for life. I’ll end up back in Denver whenever that is, whether that’s two years, three years, four years. But down the road, for sure I’ll be back in Denver... Denver will be home when it’s all… — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) January 10, 2025

While Miller may not be the player, he was a few years ago, he did give the Bills six sacks last season. In his twilight years, Miller has become more of a specialist instead of an edge rusher playing most downs. Miller is a future first-ballot Hall of Famer in the flesh, it’s just a matter of when at this point.

It’s obvious he’s still got some gas left in the tank but it’d be hard to imagine Miller playing past another year or two at most. Knowing this, don’t be surprised if the news breaks that Miller is headed back to Denver. That feels like the only way to end this storied career is to do with the proud organization where it all started.