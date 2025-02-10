Browns are backed into a corner with Myles Garrett trade thanks to Eagles SB win
By Mark Powell
Last Monday, Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett shocked the NFL, demanding a trade during Super Bowl week. Garrett said he loves living in Cleveland, but wants a chance to win a championship of his own. He no longer believes the Browns to be the best franchise to achieve that with.
Frankly, I am surprised it took Garrett this long to figure that out, but perhaps he was being patient. The Browns have been a hot mess ever since they returned to Cleveland in the mid-90's. Garrett is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, and in his prime. At just 29 years old, Garrett has plenty of good football left in him, and he shouldn't waste away on a team that lacks direction at some of the most important positions in the sport. The Browns lack a quarterback capable of driving the offense, and much of their cap space is tied up in Deshaun Watson, a player they never should've acquired in the first place.
"While I've loved calling this city my home, my desire to win and compete on the biggest stages won't allow me to be complacent. The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl...With that in mind, I have requested to be traded from the Cleveland Browns," Garrett wrote.
Myles Garrett trade value went up thanks to Eagles Super Bowl LIX win
Garrett was active on radio row during Super Bowl week, even hinting he'd welcome a trade to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, what the Eagles did on the field Sunday night could have even more of an impact on Garrett's trade value. The Eagles had a -103.0 percent defensive DVOA through three quarters of play against one of the best quarterbacks of all-time, which would have tied the Ravens for the best mark in a Super Bowl. Of course, the Chiefs padded their stats in garbage time to end Philly's chances at making even more history on defense, but you get the point.
The Eagles are built inside out. Howie Roseman fortified both lines of scrimmage, and those are the battles they dominated on Sunday night. Philadelphia's front made Patrick Mahomes life a living hell from the opening snap. He had little time to throw the ball, and was constantly under pressure. Mahomes was never comfortable, and thus was forced into bad decisions and off his spot. The little things make a major difference.
Garrett is a one-man wrecking crew who, with the right team around him, can provide the same sort of support. It's unlikely the Eagles will give up the assets required to acquire Garrett, but some contender should, especially after watching Philadelphia dominate Kansas City in New Orleans.