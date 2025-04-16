Browns can finally draft the right QB without thinking about Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns seem pretty set on avoiding drafting a quarterback with the No. 2 pick and taking the best player available. Which means either Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter will land in Cleveland.

That doesn’t completely solve their quarterback deficiencies, however. Joe Flacco is simply a bandaid on a gash that needs stitches. Kenny Pickett is still a backup quarterback. The Browns know they need more help in the quarterback room.

It seems they have accepted they can address that need later in the draft or even in future NFL Drafts. ESPN’s Mel Kiper provided a mock draft that could help the Browns get their quarterback of the future without taking the flier on Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

Cleveland Browns could trade back into first round to get future quarterback without taking one with the No. 2 pick

Mel Kiper proposed an idea the Browns could realistically do to take care of their quarterback problem without having to use the No. 2 pick. Kiper proposed the Browns take Hunter with the No. 2 pick, then trade back into the first round with the Washington Commanders.

Mel Kiper's proposed trade

The Browns then used the No. 29 pick to take Jaxson Dart, which would cover their future quarterback. I really like this idea, I just don’t know if I like not having to surrender a second round pick to do this.

The reason being, the Browns have a lot to address and should use as many of their draft picks as they can to improve this roster. As much draft stock as Dart has improved over the last few months, it’s also still a gamble taking him that high.

Especially when players like Quinn Ewers or Tyler Shough can be scooped up in the fourth or even fifth rounds. Not saying Dart is a reach, but don’t think the Browns should reach that high at the cost of pick No. 67.

It’s an interesting thought that all-in-all, isn’t a horrible idea. But it just means the Browns will have to get creative in filling out the rest of the roster or putting a lot of pressure on late-round picks.

Cleveland has made it clear with the addition of Flacco and Pickett, they are focused on drafting the best prospects available. With a draft day trade with the Commanders, that changes a little bit, but could get them a major need.

Flacco won’t be around after this season so if Dart can learn from a year behind a vet and prepare to take over in the 2026 season, the Browns might be able to successfully move past the dreadful Deshaun Watson era.