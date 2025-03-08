NFL Mock Draft: Browns 3-round 2025 projection before free agency begins

The Cleveland Browns have an important NFL Draft ahead of them. They have to patch as many holes as possible and don’t have enough draft capital to do it. They also don’t have a lot of cap space to have a spending frenzy in free agency.

That means they have to be strategic in how they draft and with high picks in the first three rounds, they have some leeway. The most important thing they have to address is their quarterback.

Deshaun Watson will miss most if not all of the 2025 season, so that is priority No. 1. My thought process with this mock draft, however, is they can get a quarterback without having to look at Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward.

I think the Browns can get away with best available if they aren’t in love with taking Ward or Sanders at No. 2. Here’s what I think Cleveland should do with its first three picks in the upcoming draft.

Round 1, Pick 2: Abdul Carter, Penn State, EDGE

Yep, I said it. Criticize me if you want, but this seems like not just a save move, but also a smart one for the Browns. Myles Garrett has already requested a trade. He hasn’t been aggressive in wanting to leave just yet.

Just in case he does, you have a contingent plan in place. Worst case scenario, you just have Carter as your primary edge rusher and use the results of a Garrett trade to get more young draft picks.

At best, you have Carter on one side of your defensive line and Garrett on the other. In one pick, the Browns went from having issues on defense, to getting closer to replicating what the Philadelphia Eagles did.

With how well Michael Hall Jr. looked before a season-ending injury, the Browns defensive line could become elite just like that. Don’t worry, they will address their quarterback in this draft, I just don’t think they need to do it with the No. 2 pick.

Round 2, Pick 33: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State, WR

This pick is very much an extension of the first round. The good thing about that is you get a quality player for the second round price. The Browns need more receiver help.

Jerry Jeudy had a breakout season and looked like he could grow into being a No. 1 option in this offense. Pairing him with Emeka Egbuka could be a solid combination for an offense that needs as many weapons and production as possible.

This receiver class is deep, but unless the Browns are able to trade for another second round pick, I don’t think it’s worth passing on a receiver at pick No. 33.

Yes, this team needs to get an offensive tackle, but with the picks they have, it makes more sense to go skill players first, if they’re available. Egbuka had just over 1,000 receiving yards with 10 touchdowns this season.

Ohio State wide receivers have shown they come into the NFL pro ready. If Egbuka is here at No. 33, you have to draft him.

Round 3, Pick 67: Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss, QB

Here is where the Browns get their quarterback. I know the Atlanta Falcons don’t plan on releasing Kirk Cousins, but they didn’t rule out a trade. If they did, it would most likely come after June 1.

In this scenario, the Browns intend on trading for Cousins to get a veteran quarterback that will both put them in position to win and be a mentor for Jaxson Dart. This is perfect because the Browns get arguably the third best quarterback in the draft without having the pressure of starting him in game one.

This is also a safe pick because it allows the Browns to address more needs while also getting high-value players. If Jaxson Dart isn’t here, maybe you look at Quinn Ewers as well. Either way, I think this is a win-win scenario for the Browns.

Round 3, Pick 94: Emery Jones Jr. LSU, OT

The good thing with this pick is the Browns get a low-risk, high-reward here. Much like the Jaxson Dart pick, if the Browns don’t force an early pick and a need that could fall flat, they could find a player that could end up being a gem for them.

They have Dawand Jones and Jedrick Wills right now as options for tackle, but it just hasn’t worked. With Emery Jones, you avoid taking a gamble, while still getting a quality player. Mel Kiper has Jones as a top 20 offensive lineman.

If he can fall to Cleveland at the end of the third round, they could ultimately put themselves in position to use the rest of the draft to draft for depth. They’ll need a running back as they’re most likely not bringing Nick Chubb back.

Kaleb Johnson and Cam Skattebo are two players I’m eyeing with the fourth round pick. Again a lot can happen and change come draft day.

The Browns should look to draft best available for the first few rounds with the intent of taking less of a gamble on a quarterback in the first round and wait until the third or even fourth to get their future quarterback.