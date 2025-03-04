3 quarterbacks who boosted their draft stock the most at the NFL Combine

This may not be a deep quarterback NFL Draft class, but thanks to Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders not participating in the NFL Combine, the rest of the crop of quarterback prospects got a chance to improve their draft stock.

Sanders and Ward have long been considered the top two quarterback options and while Sanders’ arrogance, per one NFL assistant coach, was shown during the NFL Combine, he let his college success speak for itself.

Because of that, it opened the door for some quarterback prospects to improve their draft stock. Outside of Ward and Sanders, there aren’t any other quarterbacks projected to be first-round picks. After the combine, there might be a few more quarterbacks that could force their way into the first 32 picks.

Here’s who benefitted from Sanders and Ward sitting out of the NFL Combine and performed well enough to bolster their draft stock.

3) Brady Cook, Missouri

Brady Cook isn’t listed anywhere as a NFL Draft prospect, most likely meaning he’d be signed as an undrafted rookie. After this past weekend, he might have put himself on a few NFL GM’s radars.

Not saying he’s going to go from being undrafted after the season ended to being taken in the second round, but if his NFL Combine stats are any indication, it could give him a boost and get drafted in April.

Probably the most shocking stat from his combine was his 10-foot-7 broad jump. That landed him just one inch shy of tying Anthony Richardson’s record for a quarterback. If Richardson could turn himself into a top 5 pick after his combine, Cook can surely get himself into a late-round pick.

Cook is obviously going to be a player that develops under a veteran. I could see him landing somewhere like the Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs or even with the Cincinnati Bengals. He can go and learn from an elite quarterback and take the Geno Smith route to starting in the NFL.

At Missouri, Cook threw for a little over 2,500 yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions. He also had a 76.7 QBR. Those aren’t elite numbers by any means, but good enough to be considered in the upcoming draft.

The Combine doesn’t tell the whole story and neither do college stats. That said, Cook shined at the NFL Combine and thanks to the top quarterbacks foregoing the extra spotlight, he may have earned himself some draft points.

2) Quinn Ewers, Texas

Quinn Ewers was always going to be an interesting prospect. Despite leading Texas to a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance and runner up in the SEC title game, there were still questions on his draft stock.

Well he answered at least a few of them after having a decent NFL Combine. Consistency was always his biggest flaw. In big games, Ewers didn’t always look the part and in the easy ones, he did what he was supposed to do.

In the on-field drills, Ewers showed the better side of his game, flexing his accuracy. That said, it probably won’t be enough to move up into the first two rounds. Like Cook, Ewers is a long term project in the NFL.

He’s not a player that will turn your team around in a couple years, he’s going to need the right system and the right mentor before he’s ready to start in the NFL. Of the non-first round quarterbacks, Ewers is still in the top of that group, just now quite No. 1.

1) Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

Arguably the best, non-top two quarterback right now is Jaxson Dart. He’s been riding high in the NFL Draft rankings since his standout Senior Bowl performance. Dart was one of the best deep-ball quarterbacks in college football and flexed just how good he is at the combine.

He’s come a long way since torching Ole Miss’s, College Football Playoff plans with an absurd, late-season loss to Florida. Since then, he’s made the argument for contesting one of Sanders or Ward for the No. 2 quarterback post.

Mel Kiper has Dart as the No. 3 quarterback prospect and he looked the part at the Combine. The interesting thing with Dart is he seems like the prospect you would take a gamble on. If I were the Cleveland Browns, I would pass on Sanders or Ward, sign Daniel Jones or Kirk Cousins and draft Dart in the second round as the young protege.

He could start his rookie season, but I feel like using a season or two behind a seasoned veteran could do wonders to his development. He’s the type of player that could be a steal in the draft.

I still wouldn’t take him in the first round with the amount of talent that’s out there, but as a mid-to-late second round option, he could be a great pick for a team that has a chance to develop him.