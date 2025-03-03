Giants should draft this QB instead of reaching on Shedeur Sanders

The New York Giants need to find a quarterback. The 2025 NFL Draft is the first option that comes to mind for fans as the current free agent pool isn't very attractive (ahem, looking at you, Aaron Rodgers).

However, even owning the No. 3 overall pick, Giants general manager Joe Schoen has extremely limited options. Miami's Cam Ward is considered the best passer available and could be off the board as early as No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans. If Schoen wants his franchise QB, he'll have to trade up to make that happen.

If he can't, then New York will have to settle for a talent like Penn State DE Abdul Carter or Colorado DB/WR Travis Hunter. I know, such a downgrade, right? What Schoen cannot afford to do is reach for a quarterback like Colorado's Shedeur Sanders at No. 3.

In fact, SNY's Connor Hughes reported Sunday that one general manager at the NFL Scouting Combine ranked Ward as the top QB choice, then a large gap, then four other prospects, including Sanders.

That may be just one assessment of the passers but Hughes noted there's a consensus of belief that if Schoen trades up to No. 1, then it's for Ward and Ward alone.

Giants should draft Jaxson Dart in the second or third round if they miss out on Cam Ward

If Schoen can't move up for Ward, there will certainly be speculation swirling around whether he'll settle for Sanders at No. 3. In fact, some may say that's a reach for his talents. One of Carter or Hunter will be available at No. 3 for New York if Ward is taken first overall, there are more reasonable options at QB in the later rounds.

Mississippi's Jaxson Dart would be an ideal consolation prize, likely to be available at the start of the third round where New York selects first (65th overall). Logging 10,617 passing yards and 72 touchdowns in three seasons at an SEC school is still an impressive profile. For comparison, the last time the Giants selected a QB out of Ole Miss, he actually recorded 498 fewer yards and nine more touchdowns. Dart is graded as a "backup with potential" but after his combine performance, his draft stock is starting to rise.

Jaxson Dart’s Advanced Analytics:



➖11.9 Average Depth of Target

➖7.1% Big Time Throw Rate

➖10.7 Yards Per Attempt



They were ALL better than Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders



The most impressive part? Jaxson Dart accomplished this while having LESS time to throw (2.77) than them pic.twitter.com/ccWkMBPMGU — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbottFF) February 14, 2025

Schoen can get a solid passer who doesn't have to start right away. He can still invest in that veteran (like Rodgers) who would play the role of mentor (a la Kirk Cousins to Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta). Dart isn't a Week 1 starter, same as Eli Manning in 2004, but he can truly develop from the bench and become — at the very least — a serviceable talent that will win New York more games than they have the last few seasons.