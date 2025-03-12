Browns just can't get enough of failed Steelers QBs based on latest reported visit

Fact: The Cleveland Browns are in Depeche Mode! Rather than reach out and touch faith, the Browns just can't seem to get enough of former failed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks. People are people, so why should it be? Cleveland and starting quarterbacks get along so awfully. After trading for Kenny Pickett, the Browns are reportedly getting a scheduled visit from Russell Wilson. Enjoy the silence...

Cleveland may have been able to change Myles Garrett's mind about leaving town, but he might pull the good, ole Abe Simpson turnaround and head back out the door. Has the ink on the contract dried yet? Doh! Wilson comes to Cleveland with the self-awareness of Russell Westbrook, blissfully unaware that he threw yet another one of coaches under the bus. Good luck getting FedEx packages.

While Wilson did play fine at times last year for the playoff-bound Steelers, I always kind of got the feeling that the locker room preferred Justin Fields over him. Maybe this played a part in Fields walking away in NFL free agency to the New York Jets? He wanted a real opportunity to start, not be a part of some dog and pony show that always seems to follow Wilson wherever he ends up playing.

If Wilson is barely good enough for Pittsburgh, then he could fit right in with the Browns this season.

A rare QB visit: #Steelers former starter Russell Wilson is scheduling a visit to the #Browns this week, per me and @TomPelissero. A potential option in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/ktIMNoluy3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2025

The biggest point of contention would have to be Wilson's price point on a new contract for 2025.

Russell Wilson is actually scheduling a visit with the Cleveland Browns

Wilson seems to be wanting the same sort of thing his 2012 NFL Draft classmate Kirk Cousins wants at this stage of his career: An opportunity to start. While Wilson and Cousins were able to get that last year with the Steelers and Atlanta Falcons, their play on the field indicated they are closer to being washed than they are to bouncing back to perennial Pro Bowl greatness. There is also this problem...

Cousins may want to play for the Browns too, but the Falcons are not be inclined to deal him. His contract is structured in a way that is not as punitive to Atlanta as originally thought. Because of that, I mentioned Tennessee alum and New England Patriots backup Joe Milton III as a viable trade option for the Browns as well, especially because of owner Jimmy Haslam. So where does that leave us?

Well, for starters, Wilson is going to command more than the veteran's minimum he played under last year with Pittsburgh. Keep in mind the Denver Broncos were on the hook for most of his salary. Not to say Wilson is going to make $30 million per year again in his career, but it may be closer to that than to the $1 million and change he got last year. In short, I am not sure the Browns can even afford him.

If Wilson is willing to take something in the ballpark of what Fields got from the Jets, then maybe he can play ball for the Browns? Another team needing a starting job is still out there in the New York Giants, so there is that as well. For now, Wilson may want to kick the tires and see if he wants to be a part of whatever the Browns are doing before riding off into the sunset. What if he landed with them?

Wilson is going to find somewhere to play next year, but it is still way too early to know where it will be.