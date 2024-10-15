Browns show they have completely given up by trading Amari Cooper away to the Bills
By John Buhler
While Amari Cooper isn't for everyone, it seems as though everyone is going to have the mercurial Pro Bowl wide receiver playing for them at some point. The former Oakland Raider and Dallas Cowboy has been traded from the Cleveland Browns to the Buffalo Bills with a pick for a pair of picks. He is now one NFL team way from matching his number of Pro Bowl honors in his illustrious NFL career.
Cleveland enters Week 7 tied for the worst record with Carolina, Jacksonville and New England at 1-5. After seeing the losing team from Monday Night Football trade for a wide receiver, the winning team in Buffalo tried to do the New York Jets one better by dealing for the idea of Cooper. This kind of makes up for letting Stefon Diggs go to an AFC team with a better record than you last offseason.
Because Buffalo plays in the hapless AFC East, the Bill should cakewalk to another division title. New York could push them later in the season, but the Jets are as dysfunctional as the Browns, so don't count on it. This move is smart for Buffalo because it gives them another weapon to use this season in the hopes that Sean McDermott won't inevitably drive it into a ditch in yet another postseason run.
Of the two trades made so far today involving AFC wide receivers, this is the one that should work.
We have to wonder if Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry will be around to use these two draft picks.
Cleveland Browns pack it in after trading Amari Cooper to Buffalo Bills
I don't know just yet if this trade changes my perception on the Bills going forward. In the coming weeks and months, it might, but haven't we kind of been there, done that with a McDermott-led team? Buffalo may benefit from playing in a lousy division, but they are really going to need to be cooking with napalm as the weather changes for me to think they'll get past the Kansas City Chiefs this year.
But what about being the second best team in the AFC? I can get on board with that. Like, Buffalo I am kind of done with the current iteration of the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson shrinks in big moments, and that is just the way it is. Outside of Buffalo trying to get to the top, give me the Houston Texans, the team Diggs now plays for. The AFC South is dog water, but so is the AFC East this season.
Keep in mind that Houston owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over Buffalo from earlier this season. It was a three-point victory for the Texans, but I have a sneaking suspicion they will meet once again this postseason. It might be for the right to play Kansas City in this year's Arrowhead Invitational. We all may be tired of the Chiefs, but somebody must dethrone the reigning Super Bowl champions first.
This move does make one AFC competitor better, while simultaneously making cannon fodder worse.