Browns likely Deshaun Watson replacement could be the only option worse than him

Trading for Deshaun Watson and handing him a massive contract extension has crushed the Cleveland Browns in a multitude of ways. Signing Carson Wentz to be their starting quarterback in 2025 could turn into one more painful repercussion of the franchise's disastrous decision.

Wentz isn't the only quarterback under consideration in Cleveland but he is a "name to watch" according to Jeremy Fowlers of ESPN. The team desperately needs to acquire a new signal-caller since Watson is going to miss next season after suffering another torn Achilles. Wentz joins the likes of Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones as potential free options for the AFC North team.

The Browns, of course, signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million deal that was fully-guaranteed despite knowing the disturbing allegations against him. Watson has never recovered from those, both on and off the field, and the Browns are stuck with a version of a player they do not recognize. Now that Watson is injured, it's fair to question whether he will ever be the same as he was in Houston.

Browns have multiple avenues to replacing Deshaun Watson, starting with Carson Wentz

Of course, the other route forward for the Browns would be to utilize the No. 2 overall pick to find a new quarterback to chart a new course of the franchise. Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are widely considered to be in their own tier atop this year's quarterback draft class. Neither qualifies as a generational prospect but drafting either prospect would give Cleveland fans some hope they desperately need.

If the Browns are forced to settle on Wentz they will almost certainly be armed with another top draft pick when the 2026 event rolls around. That draft class is expected to be significantly better than this year's version. Arch Manning or another player of that ilk might breathe some much-needed life into the moribund franchise in 12 months time.

Browns are always one day closer to life without Deshaun Watson

The only good news for the Browns is that with each passing offseason they become one step closer to ridding themselves of Watson and his massive contract. It's impossible for the front office to really turn the page until they lose the weight from around their necks that is the Watson contract. It's a bed the Browns made themselves, but it's not one their fans deserve.

Watching Wentz as their starter for 17 regular-season games next year would only add insult to massive injury in Cleveland.