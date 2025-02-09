Carson Wentz deserves an Eagles Super Bowl ring if they dethrone Chiefs
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Carson Wentz's career has come full circle. Wentz was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles, expected to be their quarterback of the future. Yet, his tenure in Philly was up and down at best, and the Eagles won a Super Bowl with his backup, Nick Foles, at the helm. Wentz is back on football's biggest stage, but his career has taken him all over the NFL landscape.
The Eagles traded Wentz to the Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 first-round pick. The conditions on that pick were if Wentz played in 75 percent of the snaps for Indianapolis, the Eagles would receive a first rounder. If not, then Howie Roseman and Co. would collect a second-round selection.
Yet, Wentz did play enough snaps for the Colts to receive a first-round pick. Philadelphia traded that first-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for a litany of selections Roseman took AJ Brown, Jalen Carter and Cooper DeJean with.
Carson Wentz trade paved the way for latest Eagles Super Bowl run
Brown and Carter are cornerstones of the Eagles dynasty, and Roseman realized they were playing with house money. DeJean performed well in his rookie season out of Iowa, and pretty much all of us saw it coming.
The Eagles will not actually give Wentz a Super Bowl ring if Philly wins on Sunday night. Doing so would be full of ill-intent, and Wentz would be wrong to accept. However, Carter, Brown and DeJean would all have to play a major impact for the Eagles to win. If not, the Chiefs will likely three-peat.
Wentz has done all he was asked since joining the Chiefs. While he hoped for another chance to start, playing behind Patrick Mahomes only presents one opportunity – sit for a year, collect your check and hipefully cash in next offseason. Wentz was the best backup-caliber QB available for the Chiefs and Brett Veach last offseason, and given the injuries Mahomes has suffered the last few seasons, adding a veteran with starting experience as the next in line was the right call.
Wentz tried, and likely failed, to pull on the Eagles heartstrings during the week when he mentioned his early career in Philadelphia.
“Obviously, it was a tough ending,” Wentz said. “… A lot of great memories. Buying my first house, getting married, all those sorts of things in life. Had my first kid when I lived in Philly. A lot of great memories, a lot of good times. Winning the Super Bowl was amazing. A lot of memories and friendships I’ll have the rest of my life, so there’s definitely no hard feelings. You wish it would’ve went a different way, but you can’t really have any regrets on that front.”
Wentz has made his money. He technically has a Super Bowl ring already from when he was with the Eagles. Yet, once again he'll be asked to take the role of backup, and there's little he can do about that.