Browns desperately trying to convince Myles Garrett they’re done with Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns followed up an impressive 11-win campaign in 2023 with an abysmal, utterly depressing three-win campaign in 2024. The vibes went south in a hurry, and now the organization's immediate future hangs in the balance.

It's clear the intention is still to compete, but the Browns have a lot to resolve before fans take them seriously in a competitive AFC North. It starts, of course, with Myles Garrett.

The talented defensive end officially requested a trade before the Super Bowl. The Browns aren't obligated to fulfill Garrett's request, but without a significant change in Garrett's stance, it's difficult to imagine Cleveland benefitting from keeping a headstrong, disgruntled star in the building. All that does is taint the locker room and bring a huge distraction to training camp. The Browns need to be washing out the bad taste of last season, not drowning in it.

Garrett's request was eloquently explained in a press release. He loves Cleveland, but he's 29 years old and he wants to start winning in the playoffs.

Myles Garrett has requested a trade, per @RapSheet. pic.twitter.com/QfjjGsR3Rr — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 3, 2025

If the Browns want to keep Garrett and get him to buy back in, it starts with addressing the quarterback situation. Deshaun Watson clearly cannot win at the highest level. He's also hurt, again, after re-tearing his Achilles, so the Browns don't have a starting QB in place for the 2025 season. Without a clear and meaningful upgrade, Garrett will have no reason to think the Browns are serious about reversing their fortunes.

Leave it to Andrew Berry and Cleveland's front office to make a statement.

Browns come out of nowhere to show interest in Matthew Stafford trade

The Browns are among the teams to show interest in Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. Cleveland has competition, obviously, with Pittsburgh, Las Vegas, and New York also listed as potential destinations for the Super Bowl-winning QB.

We knew the Browns were in the market for a quarterback this offseason, but most folks expected either a rookie with the No. 2 pick — Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders — or a cheap veteran free agent, such as Kirk Cousins or Russell Wilson. Watson is on the books for $46 million this season and next, with a cap hit over $72 million. That typically prices teams out of investing in another top-shelf quarterback.

Stafford might command north of $50 million this offseason, but if the Browns are truly done with Watson, there's enough cap space to make it happen. Stafford is easily the best QB floating around the rumor mill right now. He's a proven winner with widespread respect in league circles. Folks have been writing off the Rams for years now, but LA has back-to-back 10-win seasons under its belt, both leading to postseason berths. Few quarterbacks think the game better than Stafford, and he still boasts one heck of a canon. The Browns start to look a lot more serious with him in the building.

It remains to be seen if Stafford can convince Garrett to stick around, but it's hard to imagine the Browns taking the plunge on the offseason's most expensive QB target without an ulterior motive. Stafford is great, but he doesn't plug every hole on Cleveland's roster. Losing Garrett would open up a new, equally consequential void on defense. The Browns should only earnestly consider trading for (or signing) Stafford if Garrett's approval comes as part of the package.