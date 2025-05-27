Browns fans are already falling for Kenny Pickett hype that will doom Cleveland

Oh, to be a Cleveland Browns fan. It has got to be tough. Just when you think the franchise is getting back on track, something happens to derail all progress. Despite making the playoffs in two of the past five seasons, a long-term solution at the quarterback position still eludes head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns.

Baker Mayfield didn’t quite pan out how they would’ve liked after being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. Then there was the whole trade debacle for Deshaun Watson on the heels of his scandal in Houston. Needless to say, Cleveland is still looking for that guy.

Kenny Pickett hype will only disappoint Browns fans

While Watson is still technically on the Browns roster due to his massive $230 million contract, a return anytime soon seems extremely unlikely. Enter Kenny Pickett, who was traded to Cleveland from Philadelphia in March. There is already talk and a little hype building up around Pickett that he has yet to live up to elsewhere during his career.

It sounds like the Browns have once again set their fan base up for disappointment by running to social media to hype up their shiny new toy before we even hit summer. Anything a player does during spring workouts or OTAs should be taken with multiple grains of salt. If the preseason is barely taken seriously in terms of player production, especially a journeyman QB, then even less stock should be placed in what happens in May or June.

However, we can’t place all the blame on a fan base that constantly shows up regardless of how dysfunctional this organization has been for decades. Under Stefanski in the past five years, the Browns have at least been formidable and even good to an extent, making the playoffs in ’20 & ’23. The fans are desperate for an answer at QB. But the franchise gets the blame for playing with their emotions when they get them excited over a player who couldn’t get it done in Pittsburgh after multiple chances.