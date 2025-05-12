Browns gifted golden opportunity to turn QB problem into an advantage

The Cleveland Browns have four active quarterbacks and Deshaun Watson currently on their team. That is what you call an overflow of quarterbacks. And how they handle that just got a lot easier, thanks to Derek Carr announcing his retirement.

The New Orleans Saints have a massive need for a quarterback and the Browns could offload one of them to the Saints and help solve their problem. Right now, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett are the obvious choices. I doubt the Saints will be interested in a rookie quarterback with Tyler Shough taken in the second round of the NFL Draft.

This couldn’t be better news for the Browns. They probably aren’t taking more than three healthy quarterbacks into the season and it’s very likely they trim that to two. I’d be shocked if the Saints don’t call the Browns to inquire about one of their quarterbacks.

This is a golden opportunity for the Browns. They probably didn’t expect to have five quarterbacks on their roster. The good thing with that is they can truly find out which player is ready to take over this offense. It also gives them a chance to do some process of elimination.

They probably didn’t want this problem, but a surplus of quarterbacks for the Browns could turn into their advantage, especially with one quarterback that could very well be on the move again this offseason.

Why one Browns quarterback stands out for the New Orleans Saints as they look to fill Derek Carr-sized gap

Though the Browns have a loaded quarterback room, there’s one in particular that stands out for the Saints as they need to replace the gap that Carr’s retirement opened up. Pickett is the obvious choice for the Saints to pick up if they are interested in trading for a quarterback.

The Browns traded for Pickett in the offseason, but they drafted two quarterbacks so it’s likely they are interested in trading him again. Why this makes sense for the Saints is Kellen Moore coached Pickett last year in Philadelphia.

While Jalen Hurts was the starter, Pickett and Moore worked closely during the year they both were there. Moore’s familiarity makes him the obvious choice. It could also be why he might not want to trade for him either.

Either way, Moore could be calling the Browns to see if they will part ways with one of the many quarterbacks in their locker room. The good thing is the Browns have options and a player Moore could be interested in trading for. It’s a win-win situation for a team that needs a whole lot of them this season.