Even the Browns won't commit to Kenny Pickett long term

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of things to figure out when it comes to their quarterback room. The one conclusion they’ve come to is that Kenny Pickett isn’t guaranteed a roster spot after this season, which shouldn’t be a surprise.

The Browns, according to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot (subscription required), have opted not to exercise Pickett’s fifth-year option. Again, the Browns spent picks on quarterbacks in last week’s NFL Draft like it was a gift from Oprah, so the only thing that’s certain is they’ll start the year with four active quarterbacks.

Cleveland traded for Pickett during the offseason in a player swap with Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who had been a career backup in Cleveland. That move really didn’t make sense, especially because Cleveland didn’t see him as a true starter for them. If they did, they wouldn’t have run it back with Joe Flacco or spent two picks on quarterbacks in the draft.

This team is begging for quarterback clarity and they’re searching in all the wrong places. Pickett was never their answer so not picking up his $22 million option was essentially a formality.

Cleveland Browns get little clarity on quarterback room ahead of 2025 season

While Pickett isn’t guaranteed to be back in Cleveland after this season, the question is what exactly is his role this season? He was brought in after the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59. He’s not starting material, which is why they re-signed Flacco.

But the head-scratching move is why take four active quarterbacks into training camp? Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are probably the favorites to land roster spots with Flacco as the presumptuous starter. That leaves Pickett kind of in no man’s land.

Pickett was more of a reactive move to get someone in in the event things didn’t unfold the way they did. Though you have to think if two quarterbacks were on the table, why they traded for him anyway.

The Browns are scrambling to find the right quarterback. They never thought Pickett was, which is why they aren’t picking up his option. If that’s the case, with Flacco’s age, he’s probably out after this year, too.

So Sanders and Gabriel come back next season, but Deshaun Watson will be “healthy” and then they’ll likely draft another quarterback with one of their two, first round picks. Talk about desperate for a franchise quarterback.

Cleveland has a lot to figure out. Not picking up Pickett’s fifth-year option doesn’t get them any closer to getting clarity. All it does is confirm what we already knew in that Pickett wasn’t a long term solution.