Browns will come to Kenny Pickett realization Steelers found out the hard way

Kenny Pickett wants to start in Cleveland, that much is clear. Pickett was traded to the Cleveland Browns from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason. Pickett is fresh off winning a Super Bowl for Philadelphia and even appearing in that game. He was a valuable backup quarterback to have for Jalen Hurts and Co. In Cleveland, he will compete for another chance at stardom.

The Browns are not a good football team. They have some pieces, but competing will be an uphill battle regardless of who their quarterback is. Deshaun Watson is expected to miss all of next season. Pickett will compete against the likes of Joe Flacco and perhaps a quarterback brought in via the NFL Draft.

The Pitt product returned to his University this weekend and attended the spring game as an honored guest. Pickett even spoke with the team, and eventually with reporters. When asked about whether he hopes to start, Pickett mentioned the following:

"That’s the plan, man [to start]. I’m not going there to hang out," Pickett said at his alma mater Pitt's spring game, per the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I want to go play. I’m excited, been working hard for it, taking it a day at a time."

Kenny Pickett wants to start for the Browns, for better or worse

Pickett is excited to compete against Flacco, but Steelers fans have heard this story before. When the Steelers signed Russell Wilson to compete against Pickett, the latter wanted certain guarantees Mike Tomlin simply couldn't give him.

"I’ve heard nothing but great things about Joe," Pickett told the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "I’ve been watching him since I was 10 years old. Total respect for Joe, what he’s done and I’m excited to get to work with him, too."

Browns QB depth chart could send Kenny Pickett wrong message

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, and thus could select Shedeur Sanders if they so choose. However, Cleveland could prefer the likes of Travis Hunter or even Abdul Carter to play opposite of Myles Garrett.

The question remains whether Pickett will be satisfied as a backup for the Browns. With the Steelers, he was not happy when Wilson was brought in and promised starter's reps. Pittsburgh fans turned on him at that point and painted him as a quitter. Pickett never looked back, demanding a trade and thus landing with the Eagles.

In Cleveland, he is out of options. That's a pretty major difference. With the Browns, we will find out if Pickett plans on being a team player or if he was always out for himself. If the answer is the former, he has a long career cut out for him, even if it's as a backup.