Browns give in to Travis Hunter's demands before even drafting him

It is virtually a foregone conclusion that Colorado star Travis Hunter will be selected within the first five picks of the NFL Draft. Hunter is coming off of a Heisman Trophy campaign with the Buffaloes, and that's because of his incredible ability to play both cornerback and wide receiver at a high level. At Colorado, head coach Deion Sanders allowed Hunter to play the majority of the game on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

Throughout the pre-draft process, there has been debate as to how teams will utilize Hunter if he ends up on their team. Some view Hunter as primarily a cornerback with a chance to have select plays on offense. Hunter let it be known that he wants to play both offense and defense in the NFL. So much so, that Hunter said he'll never play football again.

Well, it appears that the Cleveland Browns are more than willing to accommodate Hunter's request.

While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said that if they were to draft Hunter, they wouldn't put a "cap" on how much he could play. Berry said he envisions Hunter's "first home at receiver and his second home on the defensive side."

Browns GM Andrew Berry says if they draft Travis Hunter they wouldn't put a "cap" on how much he could do, but, "We would see his first home at receiver and his second home on the defensive side." — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 17, 2025

Browns GM Andrew Berry says they won't put a cap on how much Travis Hunter would play

As stated earlier, most teams prefer Hunter to play primarily at cornerback. But for Berry, he sees what he could do as a receiver at Colorado, and envisions him playing mostly on Cleveland's offense. That is, if they select him.

Berry then compared Hunter to another top athlete who plays two different positions, and that's Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Ohtani was hyped as the next coming of Babe Ruth due to his pitching and hitting skills. Ohtani earned a $700 million contract, won multiple MVP Awards, and last year, won a World Series.

"It's a little bit like (Shohei) Ohtani," said Berry, h/t NFL.com. "You know he's playing one side, and he's an outstanding player. If he's a pitcher or hitter, he's an outstanding player. You, obviously, get a unicorn if you use him both ways."

Berry's comments come one day after New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen said he'd be willing to play Hunter on both sides of the ball, but noted the physical and mental aspects could be a challenge. Meanwhile, Berry sounds more than comfortable allowing Hunter to play both positions for as long as he wants.

Ever since Colorado's Pro Day, the Browns are viewed as likely to draft Hunter second overall over Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter or Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Given Berry's comments about Hunter being a "unicorn," one has to wonder if he tipped his hand on where he's leaning in the first round of the NFL Draft, which takes place next Thursday, Apr. 24.