Browns' ideal quarterback solution might be the only option that works for Cleveland

Hear me out. I think this might actually work out quite well for the Cleveland Browns. Last season was a disaster for them. Deshaun Watson got hurt again, so did Nick Chubb and the entire Cleveland offense imploded. This resulted in them winning three games and ending up with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Worst of all, their best player in Myles Garrett wants to be traded, too.

So what is Cleveland to do here? Well, they need to do the following things to set themselves up for future success, possibly more than they could expect next season. The Browns need to trade Garrett to an NFC contender with the hopes of getting a mid-to-late, first-round pick in 2025. Then, they must trade the No. 2 pick to a quarterback-desperate team like the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6 in the draft.

And then, this is where it gets fun. Let the Atlanta Falcons cut Kirk Cousins and then sign him to a Russell Wilson type of deal in NFL free agency. Atlanta will be on the hook for most of his salary, but the Falcons do not seem to have any issue with that, as Michael Penix Jr. could be special. Cousins will be another year removed from his Achilles injury. He played well as times last season for Atlanta.

Most importantly, he will serve as the perfect bridge to whoever Cleveland's next franchise guy is.

Kirk Cousins is the Cleveland Browns' most logical choice at quarterback

Cousins is a much more likable person than Watson. He is also a far more reliable player and is one of the most accurate passers of his generation. Cousins may not have a strong right arm, but he can spin it enough. Keep in mind he grew up in the midwest and played his college football at Michigan State. There is another thing that is working in favor of the Browns signing Cousins: Kevin Stefanski.

Prior to taking over in Cleveland, Stefanksi was the offensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings when Cousins first started playing there. When Cousins is at his best, he is able to lean on the running game with the help of a believable play-action pass to open up wider throwing lanes for him. Stefanski loves to use the run to open up the pass. I could see the pair reuniting and feeling so good!

By trading away Garrett and potentially moving back from No. 2, the Browns will have more draft capital to work with in 2025 to surround Cousins with the best team possible, as well as future draft capital to build, with or without him, in 2026. If he plays well, then the Browns may not have to draft another quarterback just yet. If he stinks, well, then it should be full-steam ahead to the 2026 draft.

The Browns potentially signing Cousins is the ultimate low risk/high reward maneuver for the team.