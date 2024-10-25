Browns insider suggests team may have in-house replacement to HC Kevin Stefanski
The drama around the Cleveland Browns is never ending and they only have themselves to blame. Amidst a season where everything that could go wrong has, the only thing left to do is clean house restart.
And one Cleveland Browns insider believes there’s a chance that could happen before the season’s even over.
Tony Grossi of The Land on Demand, said there’s a reality in which the Browns make an in-season head coaching change if they manage to lose the next two games before the bye week.
And his interim replacement is already in house.
Browns could fire Kevin Stefanski, promote Mike Vrabel to interim coach
Though I don’t think the Browns would fire the two-time coach of the year mid-season, there is a reality in which that happens. And if they did, it would be to entice Mike Vrabel from leaving for another job in the offseason.
Vrabel was hired as a coaching and personnel consultant after he was fired by the Tennessee Titans following the end of last season. It makes you wonder if he was always hired to be the incumbent if things didn’t go well.
Grossi added this could be the move the Browns make if they ultimately were eyeing Vrabel as Stefanski’s replacement.
There are a lot of people to blame with the Browns mishaps this season, but it seems a bit premature to let Stefanski take the fall for that. Sure the offense didn’t look as good as it did a season ago, but Stefanski did turn the Browns around.
When he got to Cleveland it was a team starving for a playoff appearance and even hungrier for a playoff win. Stefanski accomplished both. One bad season shouldn’t diminish that.
But one bad season could be the deciding factor in starting from ground zero.
Maybe Cleveland brought Vrabel back home — Vrabel’s from Akron — because they always knew this was a prove it or lose it season for Stefanski. With his seat appearing to grow increasingly warmer, Stefanski may have run out of time.